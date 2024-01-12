https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/biden-in-letter-to-congress-explains-his-decision-to-strike-yemens-houthis-1116136962.html
Biden in Letter to Congress Explains His Decision to Strike Yemen's Houthis
Biden in Letter to Congress Explains His Decision to Strike Yemen's Houthis
US President Joe Biden in a letter to the House of Representatives and Senate has formally notified Congress of and explained his decision to strike Houthi position in Yemen.
In the early hours of Friday, the US and the UK carried out airstrikes against Houthi positions in retaliation for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes hit more than 60 targets in 16 different locations, US Air Forces Central said. In his letter, Biden explained that his decision to strike the Houthis in Yemen was consistent with his responsibility to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests.He also said the military action against the Houthis was "necessary and proportionate," adding that Washington stands ready to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats or attacks. Following the strikes, a bipartisan group of Republican and Democratic members of the US Congress expressed concerns about the attack on Yemen by a United States-led coalition of countries, while US House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell both expressed support for Biden's decision.The Houthis said the United States and the United Kingdom would pay a "high price" for the strikes. The group previously announced their plans to prevent the passage of ships linked to Israeli companies or bound for Israel until the country stops its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
Biden in Letter to Congress Explains His Decision to Strike Yemen's Houthis
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden in a letter to the House of Representatives and Senate has formally notified Congress of and explained his decision to strike Houthi position in Yemen.
In the early hours of Friday, the US and the UK carried out airstrikes against Houthi positions in retaliation for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes hit more than 60 targets in 16 different locations, US Air Forces Central said.
“I am providing this report as part of my efforts to keep the Congress fully informed, consistent with the War Powers Resolution. I appreciate the support of the Congress in this action,” Biden's letter said on Friday.
In his letter, Biden explained that his decision to strike the Houthis in Yemen was consistent with his responsibility to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests.
He also said the military action against the Houthis was “necessary and proportionate," adding that Washington stands ready to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats or attacks.
Following the strikes, a bipartisan group of Republican and Democratic members of the US Congress expressed concerns about the attack on Yemen
by a United States-led coalition of countries, while US House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell both expressed support for Biden's decision.
The Houthis said the United States and the United Kingdom would pay a "high price"
for the strikes. The group previously announced their plans to prevent the passage of ships linked to Israeli companies or bound for Israel until the country stops its military actions in the Gaza Strip.