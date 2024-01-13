https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/us-uk-assault-on-yemen-taiwanese-elections-cancer-in-young-adults-1116136598.html

US-UK Assault on Yemen, Taiwanese Elections, Cancer in Young Adults

US-UK Assault on Yemen, Taiwanese Elections, Cancer in Young Adults

The US and UK bomb targets in Yemen, and Texas state officials block Border Patrol officials from processing migrants in the state.

2024-01-13T04:03+0000

2024-01-13T04:03+0000

2024-01-13T09:35+0000

political misfits

yemen

gaza strip

adl

texas

taiwan

cancer

bitcoin

economy

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0c/1116136719_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee2605b2d8823e65748471881574e8b.png

US-UK Assault on Yemen, Taiwanese Elections, Cancer in Young Adults The US and UK bomb targets in Yemen, and Texas state officials block Border Patrol officials from processing migrants in the state.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss tensions between Texas state officials and federal personnel, the US-led strikes on Yemen, why Democrats in Congress are criticizing the president for those strikes, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s visit to Kiev and his commitment to provide billions of pounds more in military aid to Ukrainian forces. He also discusses the Anti-Defamation League’s cynical and dangerous expansion of the definition of “antisemitism,” assertions by an Israeli group that it is using personal backchannels to censor content online, and a new poll showing President Joe Biden with a slight edge on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.Writer and professor of East Asian and global history Dr. Kenneth Hammond discusses this weekend’s elections in Taiwan, what domestic issues get ignored in the focus on cross-Taiwan Strait relations, Taiwanese political demographics, and whether the population of Taiwan would be eager to participate in a war masterminded by a government thousands of miles away.Economist, radio show host and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses the significant budget deficit that the state of California is facing after running a surplus only a few years ago, the record amount of credit card debt Americans are carrying, the SEC approving rule changes to pave the way for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, and whether elite universities are dodging the tax man.Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses the alarming increase in cancer among young people, where researchers should look for answers, how our food and environment are implicated in these increases in disease, and why we’re all so constipated.The Misfits also discuss a record high of US voters identifying as independents, whether NATO is running out of willing proxies.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

yemen

gaza strip

texas

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

us-led attacks on yemen, taiwan elections, sunak visits ukraine, cancer among youth, california budget deficit