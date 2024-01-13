https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/yemens-houthis-vows-retaliation-after-us-coalitions-massive-attack-1116137444.html
Yemen's Houthis Vows Retaliation After US Coalition's Massive Attack
Yemen's Houthis Vows Retaliation After US Coalition's Massive Attack
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the US-led Coalition's powerful attack on western Yemen.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0c/1116137785_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fd8b774508a32bf0139f15135953757e.png
Yemen's Houthis Vows Retaliation after U.S. Coalition's Massive Attack
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the U.S.-led Coalition's powerful attack on western Yemen.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Professor at the University of Tehran Seyed Mohammad Marandi about the US-led Coalition's strikes on western Yemen, where they reportedly struck 60 targets belonging to the Houthi Movement.Rachel would switch gears to Ukraine for the second segment, as she was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who analyzed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's trip to Kiev and the announcement of a new aid package to the Zelensky regime.The final hour would begin with a discussion on the Taiwanese elections with journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh, who previewed the candidates and the potential 'Ukrainization' of the Chinese island by the US.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist and host of The Modus Operandi on RT, Manila Chan, about California's massive budget deficit this last year.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Yemen's Houthis Vows Retaliation After US Coalition's Massive Attack
04:01 GMT 13.01.2024 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 13.01.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the US-led coalition's powerful attack on western Yemen.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Professor at the University of Tehran Seyed Mohammad Marandi about the US-led Coalition's strikes on western Yemen, where they reportedly struck 60 targets belonging to the Houthi Movement.
Rachel would switch gears to Ukraine for the second segment, as she was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who analyzed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's trip to Kiev and the announcement of a new aid package to the Zelensky regime.
The final hour would begin with a discussion on the Taiwanese elections with journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh, who previewed the candidates and the potential 'Ukrainization' of the Chinese island by the US.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist and host of The Modus Operandi on RT, Manila Chan, about California's massive budget deficit this last year.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
