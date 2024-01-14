https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/100-days-of-war-in-gaza-looking-back-1116150863.html
100 Days of War in Gaza: Looking Back
With the war in Gaza entering the 100th day on Sunday, Sputnik rolls out a video showing some flashbacks of the hostilities, which have been raging since early October and show no sign of ceasing.
The video brings back memories of horrid fallout of the war, which began on October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas staged a surprise large-scale attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip.The Hamas operation, dubbed "Al-Aqsa Flood," is seen as part of a larger war against the Israeli state aimed at resolving the long-disputed issue of control over the Palestinian region.In retaliation, Tel Aviv announced Operation "Swords of Iron", with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) starting to pound Gaza with retaliatory airstrikes which still continue.In retaliation, Tel Aviv announced Operation Swords of Iron, in which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began bombing Gaza with retaliatory airstrikes that are still ongoing.At least 23,469 Palestinians have been killed and 59,604 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, which also left some 1.9 million civilians homeless, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Tel Aviv says the Israeli death toll is at least 1,332, with 12,415 wounded.
100 Days of War in Gaza: Looking Back
