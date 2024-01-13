https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/idf-announces-ceasefire-for-several-hours-in-southern-gaza-strip-1116149295.html

IDF Announces Ceasefire For Several Hours in Southern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces has temporarily suspended military activities in the Rafah Palestinian refugee camp, located near the border with Egypt for humanitarian purposes.

"There will be a local and temporary tactical suspension of military activities for humanitarian purposes in the Rafah camp until 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT)," Adraee said on X.He also said that the humanitarian corridor, relocated to the Al-Rashid Street, was opened for evacuation from the north to the south of the enclave between 09:00 and 16:00 (07:00 and 14:00 GMT).In December, the New York Times reported that Israeli evacuation orders in the Gaza Strip sometimes contradict themselves, and in addition, are not communicated to all residents of the enclave due to poor communication there.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted.Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Almost 24,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.

