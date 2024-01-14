https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/germany-fails-to-check-where-ukraine-bound-weapons-go-1116157350.html

Germany Fails to Check Where Ukraine-Bound Weapons Go

Germany Fails to Check Where Ukraine-Bound Weapons Go

Post-shipment controls used by NATO members to ensure that exported armaments remain in the recipient country instead of being resold elsewhere were not implemented during Berlin’s weapons transfer to Ukraine, Der Spiegel has reported.

2024-01-14T12:36+0000

2024-01-14T12:36+0000

2024-01-14T12:36+0000

world

germany

ukraine

weapons

checks

sevim dagdelen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115479389_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2a8d469b7d2f22ef4cc2c5b5bcb1a4d7.jpg

Post-shipment controls used by NATO members to ensure that exported armaments remain in the recipient country instead of being resold elsewhere were not implemented during Berlin’s weapons transfer to Ukraine, Der Spiegel has reported.According to the media outlet, German authorities simply said the Kiev regime assured them that the weapons would remain in the country. Berlin also insisted that “any verification measures must under no circumstances impair Ukraine's” war effort.German opposition MP Sevim Dagdelen from the Bundis Sahra Wagenknecht party criticized the checks system, which she branded a “laughing stock.”"The federal government is trying to deceive the public when only two weapons checks were carried out on site," she said as quoted by the magazine.Following the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, the United States and its allies, including Germany, started sending large quantities of weapons and military equipment to the regime in Kiev, ranging from small arms and body armor to main battle tanks and multiple launch rocket systems.The launch of this generous military program, however, was soon followed by a deluge of reports about Western weapons ending up far from the Ukrainian conflict in the hands of the people Western governments do not approve of.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/where-do-western-weapons-sent-to-kiev-actually-end-up-1111728757.html

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato ukraine weapons, ukraine weapons black market, ukraine weapons lost