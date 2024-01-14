https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/north-korea-reportedly-launches-ballistic-missile-towards-sea-of-japan-1116152125.html
North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan
North Korea might have conducted a launch of a ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan, South Korean military reports.
This information has been confirmed by Japan Coast Guard."According to the Defense Ministry, a ballistic missile was probably fired from the direction of North Korea. We urge maritime and air vessels to monitor up-to-date information; in case fragments are found, do not approach them and report to the maritime security service," the maritime authority said.The missile has probably already fallen, the guard added. According the preliminary data, the incident occurred outside exclusive economic zone of Japan.
07:08 GMT 14.01.2024 (Updated: 07:10 GMT 14.01.2024)
This information has been confirmed by Japan Coast Guard.
"According to the Defense Ministry, a ballistic missile was probably fired from the direction of North Korea. We urge maritime and air vessels to monitor up-to-date information; in case fragments are found, do not approach them and report to the maritime security service," the maritime authority said.
The missile has probably already fallen, the guard added. According the preliminary data, the incident occurred outside exclusive economic zone of Japan.