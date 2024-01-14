International
North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan
North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan
North Korea might have conducted a launch of a ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan, South Korean military reports.
This information has been confirmed by Japan Coast Guard."According to the Defense Ministry, a ballistic missile was probably fired from the direction of North Korea. We urge maritime and air vessels to monitor up-to-date information; in case fragments are found, do not approach them and report to the maritime security service," the maritime authority said.The missile has probably already fallen, the guard added. According the preliminary data, the incident occurred outside exclusive economic zone of Japan.
North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan

07:08 GMT 14.01.2024 (Updated: 07:10 GMT 14.01.2024)
North Korea might have conducted a launch of a ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan, South Korean military reported.
This information has been confirmed by Japan Coast Guard.
"According to the Defense Ministry, a ballistic missile was probably fired from the direction of North Korea. We urge maritime and air vessels to monitor up-to-date information; in case fragments are found, do not approach them and report to the maritime security service," the maritime authority said.
The missile has probably already fallen, the guard added. According the preliminary data, the incident occurred outside exclusive economic zone of Japan.
