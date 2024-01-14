International
The development of Russia's Far East region is an important factor in strengthening Russia's partnership with Asia-Pacific countries that are becoming drivers of the global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
"The Far East region is one of the most important regions of the country, huge in its territory, sparsely populated, with a total of 12 million citizens. As for Asia, not only is it developing at a pace that no other region in the world is developing at today, but the trends of this development are also important … There are markets here, there is partnership in the broadest sense of the word, including technological partnership, which is becoming more and more interesting," Putin told the media. The Russian leadership began to engage in development projects in the Far East as early as the beginning of the 2000s, and more actively in 2013, he added. The authorities will continue to pay attention to the region, as it is, like the Arctic, the future of the country, the Russian president said. The Far East has logistics, production, mineral resources, Putin also stated, adding that these territories needed to be developed.
Putin: Russia's Far East Region Important for Development of Nation's Ties With Asia

12:35 GMT 14.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The development of Russia's Far East region is an important factor in strengthening Russia's partnership with Asia-Pacific countries that are becoming drivers of the global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
"The Far East region is one of the most important regions of the country, huge in its territory, sparsely populated, with a total of 12 million citizens. As for Asia, not only is it developing at a pace that no other region in the world is developing at today, but the trends of this development are also important … There are markets here, there is partnership in the broadest sense of the word, including technological partnership, which is becoming more and more interesting," Putin told the media.
The Russian leadership began to engage in development projects in the Far East as early as the beginning of the 2000s, and more actively in 2013, he added.
The authorities will continue to pay attention to the region, as it is, like the Arctic, the future of the country, the Russian president said. The Far East has logistics, production, mineral resources, Putin also stated, adding that these territories needed to be developed.
