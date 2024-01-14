https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/putin-russias-far-east-region-important-for-development-of-nations-ties-with-asia-1116158144.html
Putin: Russia's Far East Region Important for Development of Nation's Ties With Asia
Putin: Russia's Far East Region Important for Development of Nation's Ties With Asia
The development of Russia's Far East region is an important factor in strengthening Russia's partnership with Asia-Pacific countries that are becoming drivers of the global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
2024-01-14T12:35+0000
2024-01-14T12:35+0000
2024-01-14T12:35+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russian economy under sanctions
far east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116158219_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_f450ffdd6cc45b15164521df515a2845.jpg
"The Far East region is one of the most important regions of the country, huge in its territory, sparsely populated, with a total of 12 million citizens. As for Asia, not only is it developing at a pace that no other region in the world is developing at today, but the trends of this development are also important … There are markets here, there is partnership in the broadest sense of the word, including technological partnership, which is becoming more and more interesting," Putin told the media. The Russian leadership began to engage in development projects in the Far East as early as the beginning of the 2000s, and more actively in 2013, he added. The authorities will continue to pay attention to the region, as it is, like the Arctic, the future of the country, the Russian president said. The Far East has logistics, production, mineral resources, Putin also stated, adding that these territories needed to be developed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/remarkable-resilience-russian-economy-grows-despite-sanctions-becomes-worlds-top-5-1116124972.html
far east
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116158219_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dfb8554c346229dee390494dc7cc2342.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's far east, putin economy, putin far east, russian economy asia
russia's far east, putin economy, putin far east, russian economy asia
Putin: Russia's Far East Region Important for Development of Nation's Ties With Asia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The development of Russia's Far East region is an important factor in strengthening Russia's partnership with Asia-Pacific countries that are becoming drivers of the global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
"The Far East region is one of the most important regions of the country, huge in its territory, sparsely populated, with a total of 12 million citizens. As for Asia, not only is it developing at a pace that no other region in the world is developing at today, but the trends of this development are also important
… There are markets here, there is partnership in the broadest sense of the word, including technological partnership, which is becoming more and more interesting," Putin told the media.
The Russian leadership began to engage in development projects in the Far East as early as the beginning of the 2000s, and more actively in 2013, he added.
The authorities will continue to pay attention to the region, as it is, like the Arctic, the future of the country, the Russian president said. The Far East has logistics, production, mineral resources, Putin also stated, adding that these territories needed to be developed.