RFK Jr. Supports Secure Border to End Crisis, Cutting Off Funding For Ukraine - Press Team

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supports efforts to end the immigration crisis on the US southern border as well as cutting off aid to Ukraine.
Kennedy's comment is in light of ongoing negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans on a supplemental bill to address US national security concerns. The White House has asked Congress to provide more than $100 billion in supplemental funds including more than $60 billion for Ukraine, but Republican lawmakers have refused to approve the request without meaningful measures to end the border crisis. Earlier in the day, according to the White House press pool, President Joe Biden told reporters major changes are needed on the US southern border and he's prepared to make those significant alterations. On Thursday, US Senator Kyrsten Sinema said the negotiating parties are very close to reaching a deal on a supplemental bill and hopes a draft text of the legislation may be available for other lawmakers to see soon.According to US media reports, border security officials documented 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded. The Biden administration has also experienced three consecutive years of record illegal migration on the southern border.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supports efforts to end the immigration crisis on the US southern border as well as cutting off aid to Ukraine, his campaign press team told Sputnik.
Kennedy's comment is in light of ongoing negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans on a supplemental bill to address US national security concerns. The White House has asked Congress to provide more than $100 billion in supplemental funds including more than $60 billion for Ukraine, but Republican lawmakers have refused to approve the request without meaningful measures to end the border crisis.
"Mr. Kennedy's position differs from both President Biden's and the Republicans'," the press team said on Saturday. "He supports a secure border to put an end to the humanitarian crisis of uncontrolled illegal immigration. And he also supports cutting off funding for the Ukraine war."
Earlier in the day, according to the White House press pool, President Joe Biden told reporters major changes are needed on the US southern border and he's prepared to make those significant alterations.
On Thursday, US Senator Kyrsten Sinema said the negotiating parties are very close to reaching a deal on a supplemental bill and hopes a draft text of the legislation may be available for other lawmakers to see soon.
According to US media reports, border security officials documented 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded. The Biden administration has also experienced three consecutive years of record illegal migration on the southern border.