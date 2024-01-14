https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/us-congress-averts-impending-shutdown-with-bipartisan-stopgap-bill-1116149768.html

US Congress Leaders Secure Two-Step Funding Deal to Avert Shutdown Until March

Congress leaders agreed on a two-step temporary funding bill to keep the government running until early March, reports US media. The resolution, to be outlined soon, requires approval from both the House and Senate.

Congressional leaders have successfully negotiated a temporary solution to avoid a government shutdown, opting for a two-part stopgap funding strategy. The agreement, reached just days before the shutdown deadline, extends federal operations into March. The first critical deadline is set for March 1, followed by a second on March 7.The deal, which must be approved by the House and Senate by Friday, is intended to provide additional time to finalize the twelve appropriations bills. Despite the agreement on overall spending levels, lawmakers will continue discussions to iron out specific funding details, as reported by sources quoted by US media.The situation presents a challenge for Chairman Mike Johnson (R-La.), who had previously vowed to avoid short-term funding resolutions. Despite his earlier stance, Johnson's recent comments suggest a willingness to consider various options under the pressing deadline.House Republicans had considered various versions of a stopgap spending bill, including a long-term resolution that would impose a one percent budget cut. This approach is in line with a previous debt limit agreement with President Biden, but faced opposition from moderate Republicans.

