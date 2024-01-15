https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/mysterious-fireball-blazes-across-japans-skies-sparking-social-media-stir-1116168935.html
Mysterious 'Fireball' Blazes Across Japan's Skies, Sparking Social Media Stir
Mysterious 'Fireball' Blazes Across Japan's Skies, Sparking Social Media Stir
Reports suggest that what appeared to be a flashy object traveling at breakneck speed over Japanese skies could be a meteorite after residents heard a loud explosion a few minutes after its passage.
2024-01-15T07:55+0000
2024-01-15T07:55+0000
2024-01-15T07:55+0000
beyond politics
newsfeed
japan
nagano
tokyo
youtube
ball
meteorite
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105947/15/1059471595_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7294f2abd4542e2f6c02c63b1029dd71.jpg
Social media chatter among Japanese users is currently focused on the sighting of a luminous "fireball" that dashed across the sky on Monday morning. The celestial spectacle was observed primarily in Japan's eastern and northeastern regions, according to media reports.Daichi Fujii, the curator of the local history museum in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa, was among the first to provide an account of the event. He posted the footage of the speeding object in the sky on his X social media page. Fujii noted that the clip was recorded on camera at his home in Hiratsuka and another in the neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture.According to Fujii's analysis, the “fireball” was traveling at a speed of 42.4 kilometers per second, descending from Sagami Bay to Nagano Prefecture. Minutes later, reports emerged from various areas, with residents claiming to have heard a noise akin to an explosion, possibly suggesting the meteorite's impact, as mentioned by the museum curator.Subsequently, additional recordings showing the passage of the cosmic object surfaced on YouTube, captured by cameras stationed by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper in Tokyo and Fukushima Prefecture.
japan
nagano
tokyo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105947/15/1059471595_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8cba90e0dd2cff368cc2597013acb6a7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
meterorite, social media frenzy, luminous fireball, sagami bay, nagano prefecture, daichi fujii, cosmic object.
meterorite, social media frenzy, luminous fireball, sagami bay, nagano prefecture, daichi fujii, cosmic object.
Mysterious 'Fireball' Blazes Across Japan's Skies, Sparking Social Media Stir
Reports suggest that what appeared to be a flashy object traveling at breakneck speed over Japanese skies could be a meteorite after residents heard a loud explosion a few minutes after its passage.
Social media chatter among Japanese users is currently focused on the sighting of a luminous "fireball" that dashed across the sky on Monday morning. The celestial spectacle was observed primarily in Japan's eastern and northeastern regions, according to media reports.
Daichi Fujii, the curator of the local history museum in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa, was among the first to provide an account of the event. He posted the footage of the speeding object in the sky on his X social media page. Fujii noted that the clip was recorded on camera at his home in Hiratsuka and another in the neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture.
According to Fujii's analysis, the “fireball”
was traveling at a speed of 42.4 kilometers per second, descending from Sagami Bay to Nagano Prefecture.
Minutes later, reports emerged from various areas, with residents claiming to have heard a noise akin to an explosion, possibly suggesting the meteorite's impact, as mentioned by the museum curator.
Subsequently, additional recordings showing the passage of the cosmic object surfaced on YouTube, captured by cameras stationed by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper in Tokyo and Fukushima Prefecture.