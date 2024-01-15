https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/philippines-plans-south-china-sea-escalation-with-us-support-1116171762.html

Philippines Plans South China Sea Escalation With US Support

Philippines Plans South China Sea Escalation With US Support

Washington's increased military activities in the South China Sea could potentially destabilize regional peace and stability as Manila is influenced and urged by the US to follow the path of confrontation.

2024-01-15T15:35+0000

2024-01-15T15:35+0000

2024-01-15T15:35+0000

asia

ferdinand marcos jr.

wu qian

wang yi

china

south china sea

philippines

chinese coast guard

foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090927553_274:0:3915:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_824f9635fe80efc8b14301a4875fa093.jpg

The Philippines' top brass has stated its intentions to advance its bases in the South China Sea and increase its naval fleet and radars, despite thawing relations with its Chinese neighbor.Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, told the press that his country wants to make its outposts in the area more habitable — a move bound to fuel tensions over disputed maritime borders.Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has told the armed forces to seek the support of foreign militaries as it shifts focus from internal security to maritime defense.The Philippines is a key US ally in the region and hosts its military bases, used during US wars in Vietnam and Korea. But in recent times, Washington has shifted towards "great power competition" with China, co-opting Manila as a tool in its quest to "contain" Beijing.Tensions between the Asian nations have intensified since October 4, 2023, with reports of Flippino ships defying Chinese Coast Guard warnings to pass through the Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands of the South China Sea on a resupply mission.Early December last year, the Philippines established a monitoring base for its coast guard on Thitu Island in the disputed South China Sea. It also announced its intentions to increase joint patrols with the US and Australia in the area to curtail what it perceives as "pure bullying" by China, a Filipino official told media.In response, Beijing has stated that such patrols potentially exacerbate a larger conflict that could plunge the region into chaos and criticized Manila's plan as a provocation.Chinese authorities have also accused the US of escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific, especially in the South China Sea, and condemned Washington's attempts to thwart China-Taiwan relations.Washington insists that its ships will sail wherever they want in what it defines as international waters. The US has reiterated its resolve to defend the Philippines in the event of an attack, including in the South China Sea.But China's Foreign Ministry said heightened US military activities in the South China Sea further worsens the situation and subverts international law and its sovereignty. Despite the deteriorating tensions, Marcos has stated that the Philippines will continuously assert its rights in the South China Sea. “We shall continue to assert our rights in accordance with the Philippine Constitution and international law," Marcos remarked. This follows Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's caution that ties between Beijing and Manila are “facing serious difficulties” and warned against colluding with “malicious external forces.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/beijing-castigates-philippines-extremely-dangerous-south-china-sea-incursions-1115803977.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/philippines-opens-new-monitoring-base-in-south-china-sea-amid-rising-tensions-1115338597.html

china

south china sea

philippines

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

south china sea bases, naval fleet expansion, radar deployment, territorial security, philippine coast guard, chinese coast guard, us-philippines joint patrols, south china sea tensions, china-taiwan relations, international law.