Russia, Iran Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East, US, UK Strikes on Yemen - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephone conversation the escalation of the situation in the middles East, the US and UK strikes on Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"Special attention was paid to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The foreign ministers strongly condemned the mass strikes on the territory of Yemen undertaken by a group of countries led by the United States and Great Britain. The Ministers called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and unhindered humanitarian access to the enclave to provide urgent assistance to the affected civilian population," the statement said. The ministers also discussed the tasks of further developing contacts and coordination at all levels, emphasizing the mutual commitment to the fundamental principles of Russian-Iranian relations, including unconditional respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and other principles of the UN Charter, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephone conversation the escalation of the situation in the middles East, the US and UK strikes on Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"Special attention was paid to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The foreign ministers strongly condemned the mass strikes on the territory of Yemen undertaken by a group of countries led by the United States and Great Britain. The Ministers called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
and unhindered humanitarian access to the enclave to provide urgent assistance to the affected civilian population," the statement said.
The ministers also discussed the tasks of further developing contacts and coordination at all levels, emphasizing the mutual commitment to the fundamental principles of Russian-Iranian relations, including unconditional respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and other principles of the UN Charter, the ministry added.