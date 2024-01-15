https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/russia-iran-foreign-ministers-discuss-middle-east-us-uk-strikes-on-yemen---moscow-1116171643.html

Russia, Iran Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East, US, UK Strikes on Yemen - Moscow

Russia, Iran Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East, US, UK Strikes on Yemen - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephone conversation the escalation of the situation in the middles East, the US and UK strikes on Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

2024-01-15T10:28+0000

2024-01-15T10:28+0000

2024-01-15T10:28+0000

world

yemen crisis

sergey lavrov

yemen

russia

russian foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_0:215:2879:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_f3526ea8072ad982ea96b084a145f608.jpg

"Special attention was paid to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The foreign ministers strongly condemned the mass strikes on the territory of Yemen undertaken by a group of countries led by the United States and Great Britain. The Ministers called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and unhindered humanitarian access to the enclave to provide urgent assistance to the affected civilian population," the statement said. The ministers also discussed the tasks of further developing contacts and coordination at all levels, emphasizing the mutual commitment to the fundamental principles of Russian-Iranian relations, including unconditional respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and other principles of the UN Charter, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/us-conducts-no-strikes-on-houthi-positions-in-yemen-on-sunday---defense-official-1116165653.html

yemen

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, us and uk strikes on yemen, russia, iran