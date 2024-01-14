https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/us-conducts-no-strikes-on-houthi-positions-in-yemen-on-sunday---defense-official-1116165653.html

US Conducts No Strikes on Houthi Positions in Yemen on Sunday - Defense Official

The United States and its coalition partners did not conduct any strikes on Ansar Allah (Houthi) positions in Yemen on Sunday, a US defense official told Sputnik.

"There have been no US or coalition strikes today," the official said.Earlier in the day, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik that the US and UK military had launched another series of airstrikes on Houthi targets.In the early hours of Friday, the US and the UK military carried out 23 airstrikes on targets in four provinces in different parts of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa and the cities of Al Hudaydah, Taizz and Sadah, local government sources told Sputnik. Later in the day, the US Air Forces Central said that US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen had hit more than 60 targets in 16 different locations.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria later said that the US and the UK had carried out 73 strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, killing five fighters and injuring six others. A member of Houthis' high political council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, described the Western attacks as "barbaric terrorism" and "deliberate and unjustified aggression."

