US in Contact With Iraqi, Kurdish Officials Following Recent Missile Attacks
US in Contact With Iraqi, Kurdish Officials Following Recent Missile Attacks
The United States is in contact with senior Iraqi and Kurdish officials following the recent missile attacks in northern Iraq and northern Syria, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.
"We have seen the reports and we tracked the missiles, which impacted in northern Iraq and northern Syria," the spokesperson said on Monday. "No US personnel or facilities were targeted. We have been in touch with senior Iraqi officials as well as officials in the Kurdistan Region." There were no US casualties at the consulate, but the United States will continue to assess the situation, the spokesperson said. The initial indications are that this was a "reckless and imprecise set of strikes," the spokesperson also said. Iran claimed responsibility for this attack undertaken in response to the terrorist attacks on the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rask, with a focus on the Islamic State* terror group, the spokesperson added.* The Islamic State (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
US in Contact With Iraqi, Kurdish Officials Following Recent Missile Attacks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is in contact with senior Iraqi and Kurdish officials following the recent missile attacks in northern Iraq and northern Syria, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.
"We have seen the reports and we tracked the missiles
, which impacted in northern Iraq and northern Syria," the spokesperson said on Monday. "No US personnel or facilities were targeted. We have been in touch with senior Iraqi officials as well as officials in the Kurdistan Region."
There were no US casualties at the consulate, but the United States will continue to assess the situation, the spokesperson said.
The initial indications are that this was a "reckless and imprecise set of strikes," the spokesperson also said.
Iran claimed responsibility for this attack undertaken in response to the terrorist attacks on the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rask, with a focus on the Islamic State* terror group, the spokesperson added.
* The Islamic State (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.