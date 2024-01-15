International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/us-in-contact-with-iraqi-kurdish-officials-following-recent-missile-attacks-1116186532.html
US in Contact With Iraqi, Kurdish Officials Following Recent Missile Attacks
US in Contact With Iraqi, Kurdish Officials Following Recent Missile Attacks
The United States is in contact with senior Iraqi and Kurdish officials following the recent missile attacks in northern Iraq and northern Syria, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.
2024-01-15T23:50+0000
2024-01-15T23:50+0000
world
us
iraq
iran
isis
islamic revolutionary guard corps
syria
kurdistan
islamic state
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114975089_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_31ef5e771ff402893e860469122f53de.jpg
"We have seen the reports and we tracked the missiles, which impacted in northern Iraq and northern Syria," the spokesperson said on Monday. "No US personnel or facilities were targeted. We have been in touch with senior Iraqi officials as well as officials in the Kurdistan Region." There were no US casualties at the consulate, but the United States will continue to assess the situation, the spokesperson said. The initial indications are that this was a "reckless and imprecise set of strikes," the spokesperson also said. Iran claimed responsibility for this attack undertaken in response to the terrorist attacks on the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rask, with a focus on the Islamic State* terror group, the spokesperson added.* The Islamic State (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
iraq
iran
syria
kurdistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114975089_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6c3f2cadcab17803c8a27a294016581.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
missile attack, us under attack, us under fire, us base attacked, us under fire, islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran attacks us, iran bombs iraq, iran strikes us, iran strikes isis, iran against is, fight terrorism
missile attack, us under attack, us under fire, us base attacked, us under fire, islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran attacks us, iran bombs iraq, iran strikes us, iran strikes isis, iran against is, fight terrorism

US in Contact With Iraqi, Kurdish Officials Following Recent Missile Attacks

23:50 GMT 15.01.2024
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Washington skyline is seen as Congress and the White House grapple with a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown.
The Washington skyline is seen as Congress and the White House grapple with a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2024
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is in contact with senior Iraqi and Kurdish officials following the recent missile attacks in northern Iraq and northern Syria, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.
"We have seen the reports and we tracked the missiles, which impacted in northern Iraq and northern Syria," the spokesperson said on Monday. "No US personnel or facilities were targeted. We have been in touch with senior Iraqi officials as well as officials in the Kurdistan Region."
There were no US casualties at the consulate, but the United States will continue to assess the situation, the spokesperson said.
The initial indications are that this was a "reckless and imprecise set of strikes," the spokesperson also said.
Iran claimed responsibility for this attack undertaken in response to the terrorist attacks on the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rask, with a focus on the Islamic State* terror group, the spokesperson added.
* The Islamic State (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала