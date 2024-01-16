https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/germany-to-provide-over-7bln-euros-in-military-assistance-to-ukraine-amid-economic-recession-1116207767.html

Germany to Provide Over 7Bln Euros in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Economic Recession

Germany will provide military assistance to Ukraine worth more than seven billion euros ($7.6 billion) in 2024, the German government said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, and the leaders agreed to continue financial, military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, the government said. Germany, the economic powerhouse of the EU, has fallen on hard times following Berlin’s 2022 decision to join in on the US-led economic warfare campaign against Russia.Western sanctions intended to cripple the Russian economy have backfired against the very countries that introduced them, with Germany especially suffering from the loss of access to cheap Russian energy that long has been vital for its industry.Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted that Russia’s economy has become the number one in Europe and the fifth in the world based on purchasing power parity.

