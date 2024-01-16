International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/germany-to-provide-over-7bln-euros-in-military-assistance-to-ukraine-amid-economic-recession-1116207767.html
Germany to Provide Over 7Bln Euros in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Economic Recession
Germany to Provide Over 7Bln Euros in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Economic Recession
Germany will provide military assistance to Ukraine worth more than seven billion euros ($7.6 billion) in 2024, the German government said on Tuesday.
2024-01-16T19:53+0000
2024-01-16T19:53+0000
germany
ukraine
european union (eu)
olaf scholz
joe biden
europe
russia
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
economic recession
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116207901_0:230:3185:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_1d4de84bb3660ca2e23cc73441ebfc2d.jpg
Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, and the leaders agreed to continue financial, military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, the government said. Germany, the economic powerhouse of the EU, has fallen on hard times following Berlin’s 2022 decision to join in on the US-led economic warfare campaign against Russia.Western sanctions intended to cripple the Russian economy have backfired against the very countries that introduced them, with Germany especially suffering from the loss of access to cheap Russian energy that long has been vital for its industry.Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted that Russia’s economy has become the number one in Europe and the fifth in the world based on purchasing power parity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/russia-now-europes-number-one-economy-fifth-worldwide-putin-reveals-1116109141.html
germany
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116207901_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d619e0cb4cccade189d35ac9e8684927.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
german economy, economic crisis, european union, funding for ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, eu money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, european aid, european support, europe for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine
german economy, economic crisis, european union, funding for ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, eu money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, european aid, european support, europe for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine

Germany to Provide Over 7Bln Euros in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Economic Recession

19:53 GMT 16.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / INA FASSBENDERA carnival float mocks the current condition of the German armed Forces' military equipment during a Rose Monday street carnival parade in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on February 20, 2023
A carnival float mocks the current condition of the German armed Forces' military equipment during a Rose Monday street carnival parade in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on February 20, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / INA FASSBENDER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany will provide military assistance to Ukraine worth more than seven billion euros ($7.6 billion) in 2024, the German government said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, and the leaders agreed to continue financial, military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, the government said.
"In 2024, Germany will support Ukraine with military goods worth more than 7 billion euros," the statement read.
Germany, the economic powerhouse of the EU, has fallen on hard times following Berlin’s 2022 decision to join in on the US-led economic warfare campaign against Russia.
Western sanctions intended to cripple the Russian economy have backfired against the very countries that introduced them, with Germany especially suffering from the loss of access to cheap Russian energy that long has been vital for its industry.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted that Russia’s economy has become the number one in Europe and the fifth in the world based on purchasing power parity.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2024
Russia
Russia Now Europe's Number One Economy, Fifth Worldwide, Putin Reveals
11 January, 07:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала