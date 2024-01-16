https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/going-ballistic-what-are-irans-medium-range-missile-capabilities-1116206189.html

Going Ballistic: What are Iran’s Medium-Range Missile Capabilities?

Iran deployed its new Kheibar-Shekan (lit. ‘Castle Buster’ or ‘Fortress Buster’) medium-range ballistic missile during Monday night’s strikes against terror targets in Syria, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh has revealed.A total of four Kheibar-Shekan missiles were fired from Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, Hajizadeh indicated during talks with IRGC Chief Hossein Salami on Tuesday.That means the missiles traveled at least 1,230 km to reach jihadist-controlled Idlib province in Syria.First unveiled in 2022, the Kheibar-Shekan is a 4.5 ton, 10.5 meter long ballistic missile with a 1,450 km range – enough to strike any point in Israel – Iran’s main regional rival, as well as most US military bases across the Middle East. The missile has a 500-kilogram conventional high-explosive warhead.The missile’s engine is solid fueled, which means dramatically reduced preparation for launch times and fewer maintenance requirements compared to liquid-fueled rocket engines. It’s also equipped with maneuverable reentry vehicle (MaRV) capability, which means reduced effectiveness for any enemy missile defenses seeking to shoot it down during flight.The missiles’ were used in Syria on Monday night to target facilities used by terrorists as part of the IRGC’s response to deadly terror attacks against the Iranian cities of Rask and Kerman in mid-December and early January. Sources told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news channel that the missile attack targeted “training camps, logistical support headquarters, and a medical point for militants of the Turkestan Islamic Party*, an al-Qaeda*-linked terror group” reportedly engaged in the training of IS* offshoot ISIS-Khorasan* to conduct terror attacks inside Iran.Iran's Other Medium-Range MissilesThe Kheibar-Shekan is among the newest and most advanced ballistic missiles in Iran’s arsenal, but certainly not the only one. Missiles comparable to the Kheibar-Shekan include:Shorter Range Missiles in Iran’s ArsenalFor engagements nearer to home, including against ground targets and sea-based enemies in the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, Iran has shorter-range missiles, as well as cruise missiles.Advanced cruise missile capabilities include the recently-introduced Abu Mahdi – a 1,650 kg, 6 meter long anti-ship cruise missile with a 3.1 meter wingspan and a 410 kg warhead. The missile has a range of over 1,000 km and radar-evasion capabilities, and is named after Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Iraqi militia leader killed alongside IRGC Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in January 2020 in an unprovoked US assassination attack.Incidentally, Iran responded to the al-Muhandis and Soleimani killings by firing Fatah-313 and Qiam 1 ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq. The former is a solid-fuel missile with a 380 kg warhead and a 500 km range. The latter is a liquid-fueled missile with a 750 kg warhead and an 800 km range, and a development of the Soviet-era Scud-C missile. Iran warned its Iraqi partners ahead of the strikes, giving US troops enough time to take cover. Nevertheless, 110 US military personnel suffered traumatic brain injuries (mainly concussions) in the attack, with nearly 70 of them later awarded Purple Hearts.* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

