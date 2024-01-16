International
Iraq Sends Complaint to UNSC Over Iran's 'Aggression'
Iraq Sends Complaint to UNSC Over Iran's 'Aggression'
Iraq has submitted a complaint to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about Iran's "aggression" after strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
"On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Iraq filed a complaint with the UN Security Council over the Iranian missile aggression targeting the city of Erbil and resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians and damage to the public and private sectors," the ministry said in a statement, shared with Sputnik. The ministry added that it filed the complaint both to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the Presidency of the UNSC through the Iraqi permanent mission to the UN in New York, saying that "this aggression is a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and the security of the Iraqi people."
Iraq Sends Complaint to UNSC Over Iran's 'Aggression'

22:23 GMT 16.01.2024
This image taken from video provided by Rudaw TV shows smoke rising from a building hit by a strike in Erbil, Iraq.
This image taken from video provided by Rudaw TV shows smoke rising from a building hit by a strike in Erbil, Iraq. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2024
© AP Photo / Rudaw TV
Iraq has submitted a complaint to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about Iran's "aggression" after strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
"On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Iraq filed a complaint with the UN Security Council over the Iranian missile aggression targeting the city of Erbil and resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians and damage to the public and private sectors," the ministry said in a statement, shared with Sputnik.
The ministry added that it filed the complaint both to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the Presidency of the UNSC through the Iraqi permanent mission to the UN in New York, saying that "this aggression is a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and the security of the Iraqi people."
