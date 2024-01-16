https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/iraqi-foreign-ministry-says-recalls-ambassador-to-tehran-after-strikes-on-kurdistan-region-1116196707.html
Iraq Recalls Ambassador to Tehran After Strikes on Kurdistan Region
Iraq Recalls Ambassador to Tehran After Strikes on Kurdistan Region
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had recalled its ambassador to Tehran for consultations following Iran's attacks on targets in the country.
2024-01-16T10:39+0000
2024-01-16T10:39+0000
2024-01-16T10:54+0000
world
tehran
erbil
iran
middle east
mossad
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
iraq
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116191982_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b672be0f89ee3aa1b6c54666bd75be22.jpg
"Today, on Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled the ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Tehran ... for consultations amid the recent Iranian attacks on Erbil, which led to several deaths and injuries," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier on Tuesday, a security source in Iraq told Sputnik that several explosions had occurred in Erbil near the US Consulate General and Erbil International Airport, killing four and injuring six people. Later, IRGC took responsibility for missile attacks, claiming that it targeted bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups, as well as one of the main headquarters of the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service (Mossad) in Iraqi Kurdistan. The targets were reportedly destroyed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/irans-strike-on-erbil-calculated-demonstration-of-missile-abilities--1116191139.html
tehran
erbil
iran
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116191982_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_52aedae2d9d60a8f17b9d7d776935999.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iraqi foreign ministry, ambassador to tehran, iran's attacks
iraqi foreign ministry, ambassador to tehran, iran's attacks
Iraq Recalls Ambassador to Tehran After Strikes on Kurdistan Region
10:39 GMT 16.01.2024 (Updated: 10:54 GMT 16.01.2024)
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had recalled its ambassador to Tehran for consultations following Iran's attacks on targets in the country.
"Today, on Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled the ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Tehran ... for consultations amid the recent Iranian attacks on Erbil, which led to several deaths and injuries," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier on Tuesday, a security source in Iraq told Sputnik
that several explosions had occurred
in Erbil near the US Consulate General and Erbil International Airport, killing four and injuring six people. Later, IRGC took responsibility for missile attacks, claiming that it targeted bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups, as well as one of the main headquarters of the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service (Mossad) in Iraqi Kurdistan. The targets were reportedly destroyed.