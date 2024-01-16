https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/iraqi-foreign-ministry-says-recalls-ambassador-to-tehran-after-strikes-on-kurdistan-region-1116196707.html

Iraq Recalls Ambassador to Tehran After Strikes on Kurdistan Region

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had recalled its ambassador to Tehran for consultations following Iran's attacks on targets in the country.

"Today, on Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled the ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Tehran ... for consultations amid the recent Iranian attacks on Erbil, which led to several deaths and injuries," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier on Tuesday, a security source in Iraq told Sputnik that several explosions had occurred in Erbil near the US Consulate General and Erbil International Airport, killing four and injuring six people. Later, IRGC took responsibility for missile attacks, claiming that it targeted bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups, as well as one of the main headquarters of the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service (Mossad) in Iraqi Kurdistan. The targets were reportedly destroyed.

