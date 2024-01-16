https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/irgc-strikes-at-militants-in-syria-in-response-to-recent-terrorist-attacks---reports-1116191315.html
IRGC Strikes at Militants in Syria in Response to Recent Terrorist Attacks - Reports
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) mounted a retaliatory rocket strike on Syrian territory and killed multiple terrorists linked to recent deadly attacks against two Iranian cities, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.
The IRGC was cited as saying that in response to the attacks in the southeastern cities of Rask and Kerman, it found and destroyed several key terrorist leaders and militants, in particular from the Daesh* terrorist group, in Syria's "occupied territories." In December 2023, terrorists attacked the police headquarters in Iran's Rask, killing at least 12 officers and leaving seven others injured. On January 3, two explosions occurred during a ceremony on the fourth anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Solemani in the city of Kerman, leaving 89 people killed and hundreds injured.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
