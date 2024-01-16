https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/israels-army-strikes-building-near-group-of-journalists-in-southern-gaza-1116211248.html

Israel's Army Strikes Building Near Group of Journalists in Southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has hit a building in the vicinity of a group of journalists as they were trying to send information on the wounded after another Israeli strike, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

An Israeli warplane has bombed a house in the west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip as several journalists were nearby to make their reports. The journalists were standing next to ambulances that had arrived to evacuate those wounded by the ongoing Israeli bombing, the correspondent reported. The correspondent reported that the bombing of Khan Yunis is still underway despite the IDF order to the residents of the enclave to evacuate from the north to the supposedly safer south. The continuous bombardment makes the city look like a war zone. Medical sources told Sputnik that seven Palestinians have been killed and several others have been wounded in the past few hours as a result of the continuous bombing of the city, adding that the wounded have been taken to the Nasser Hospital. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 24,200 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. Over 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

palestine

israel

gaza strip

