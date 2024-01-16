https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/lavrov-discusses-situation-on-korean-peninsula-with-north-korean-counterpart-in-moscow-1116196209.html
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he will discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.
"As for the international agenda, of course, we would like to continue our confidential dialogue on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia in general," Lavrov said at a meeting with his North Korean counterpart. Russia reaffirms its principled position in favor of a comprehensive and just settlement of the existing problems on the peninsula, the minister said. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit North Korea, and Pyongyang hopes to intensify the exchange of high-level delegations with Russia in 2024, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Tuesday.North Korea will make every effort to develop relations with Russia, the minister added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he will discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.
"As for the international agenda, of course, we would like to continue our confidential dialogue on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia in general," Lavrov said at a meeting with his North Korean counterpart.
Russia reaffirms its principled position in favor of a comprehensive and just settlement of the existing problems on the peninsula
, the minister said.
"We have to admit that the policy of the United States and its regional allies to create threats to the security of North Korea does not at all contribute to progress in a positive direction. We will continue to call for a rejection of any steps that lead to an escalation of tensions," Lavrov added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit North Korea, and Pyongyang hopes to intensify the exchange of high-level delegations with Russia in 2024, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Tuesday.
"The chairman of the State Committee, Comrade Kim Jong Un and the President, Comrade Putin, then agreed to further deepen cooperation and exchange in various industries, as well as high-level contacts, and contribute to improving the well-being of the peoples of the two countries through joint efforts... Comrade Kim Jong Un then invited Comrade President Putin to visit our country at a convenient time for him," Choe said at a meeting with Lavrov in Moscow.
North Korea will make every effort to develop relations with Russia, the minister added.