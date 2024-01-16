https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/lavrov-discusses-situation-on-korean-peninsula-with-north-korean-counterpart-in-moscow-1116196209.html

Lavrov Discusses Situation on Korean Peninsula With North Korean Counterpart in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he will discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

"As for the international agenda, of course, we would like to continue our confidential dialogue on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia in general," Lavrov said at a meeting with his North Korean counterpart. Russia reaffirms its principled position in favor of a comprehensive and just settlement of the existing problems on the peninsula, the minister said. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit North Korea, and Pyongyang hopes to intensify the exchange of high-level delegations with Russia in 2024, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Tuesday.North Korea will make every effort to develop relations with Russia, the minister added.

