Russian Foreign Ministry Denies Violating UNSC Resolutions on North Korea

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied on Saturday that Russia's cooperation with North Korea violated UN Security Council resolutions after the West repeatedly claimed that Pyongyang was allegedly transferring arms to Moscow.

White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said in October, without providing evidence, that North Korea had supplied Russia with more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions for use in Ukraine."The accusations made by the 'collective West' of 'illegal' military-technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea are unfounded and unsubstantiated ... Russia is responsible in fulfilling its international obligations, including Security Council resolutions. This does not prevent us from deepening traditional relations of friendship and cooperation with our neighbors, including North Korea," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Russian Foreign Ministry.She stated that the United States and Japan, which have reiterated the accusations against Russia during a G7 summit in Tokyo, had no investigative powers. Zakharova also accused the US and its "satellite states" of violating international norms and UN Security Council resolutions by funneling weapons to Ukraine.Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large Oleg Burmistrov told Sputnik that Russia thoroughly abides by its international obligations towards Pyongyang within the Security Council's resolutions.Earlier in the day North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement distributed by the Korean media that friendship between Russia and North Korea will only strengthen in the future, and the United States will face a “powerful and coordinated response” if it attempts to disrupt stability in the region.“Relations of friendship and cooperation between two countries - Korea and Russia, striving for independence, peace and friendship, will unshakably strengthen and develop, and any attempts by the United States and its satellites aimed at disrupting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region will face a powerful and coordinated response from independent sovereign states,” the statement said. It said the US administration should get used to the “new realities of Korean-Russian relations.”Earlier in September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid a visit to Russia and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kim also met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

