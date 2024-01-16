https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/oil-power-and-conflict-strategic-hotspots-across-the-middle-east-1116202756.html
The Middle East has long been a focal point of global attention, marred by persistent conflicts and complex dynamics. At the heart of the turmoil is the strategic significance of the region, rooted in its vast oil reserves over which world powers vie for influence and control.
A critical flashpoint in a region ablaze once again is the protracted conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has now passed the 100-day mark.The new round of hostilities begun on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a major attack dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel from the Gaza Strip. The operation was intended to settle the long-standing dispute over control of the Palestinian region. In response, Tel Aviv declared Operation Swords of Iron, unleashing the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and a series of retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza.As Israel continued its massive bombardment of the Gaza Strip and ground operations in Gaza, causing a staggering increase in civilian casualties, various forces in the region gave backing to the Palestinians in the conflict, drawing Lebanon, Egypt, Yemen and Iran into the fray.The conflict has spilled over to include random exchanges of fire on the Egyptian-Israeli border, фttacks on Israeli-bound ships by Yemen's Houthi Ansarallah movement and US-UK missile strikes on Houthi military infrastructure in retaliation for attacks in the Red Sea. Adding to the complexity, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted strikes on Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan targeting "bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups".With new flashpoints appearing here and there in the Middle East the possibility of a major conflict in the region seems increasingly alarming.Explore Sputnik's infographics showing current Middle East hotspots.
Oil, Power and Conflict: Strategic Hotspots Across the Middle East
