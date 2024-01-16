https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/what-is-iraqi-kurdistan-target-of-recent-iranian-missile-strike-1116202856.html

What is Iraqi Kurdistan, Target of Recent Iranian Missile Strike?

Autonomous RegionThe Kurdistan Region is an autonomous administrative area within Iraq with its capital in Erbil. Iraqi Kurdistan has its own government and parliament, and mostly uses the Kurdish language. The area is situated in northern part of Iraq. Iraqi Kurdistan is bordered by Iran to the east, by Turkiye to the north, and by Syria to the west.Erbil has its own US consulate, along with offices of a number of international companies including Exxon, TotalEnergies, Chevron, Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Marathon Oil, which are working directly here. Kurdish National ResourcesAccording to the autonomous Ministry of Natural Resources, there are 5.67 trillion cubic meters of natural gas reserves under its territory — around 3 percent of global reserves. Moreover, Iraqi Kurdistan's oil reserves total 45 billion barrels out of the total 112 billion barrels of Iraqi oil. The Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline to Turkiye passes through Iraqi Kurdistan.Baghdad - Erbil RelationsIn 2017 the Kurdistan Regional Government held a referendum on independence with over 92 per cent of votes cast in favor of the move. However, the Iraqi government had not authorized the vote and refused to recognise the result. Armed hostilities broke out before Baghdad and Erbil acme to terms, including oil and gas issues on exports and income distribution, with Kurdistan giving up its plan to separate from Iraq.However, it seems the morning sun never lasts a day. Today Baghdad and Erbil have opposing views on one sensitive issue.On January 5, a day after a US drone strike on the headquarters of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia in Baghdad, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani said that US troops should leave the country. But Kurdish PM Masrour Barzani backed keeping a US military presence in the autonomous region in a public statement five days later.

