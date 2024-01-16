https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/russia-unleashes-carpet-bombing-of-ukrainian-positions-using-new-drones--1116196476.html

Russia Unleashes Carpet Bombing of Ukrainian Positions Using New Drones

Russia Unleashes Carpet Bombing of Ukrainian Positions Using New Drones

Russian armed forces in a number of areas of the special military operation zone have started carpet bombing of Ukrainian positions with the help of special drone bombers "Inferno", the 'Rustehnodron' developer told Sputnik.

2024-01-16T12:03+0000

2024-01-16T12:03+0000

2024-01-16T12:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

drone

carpet bombing

uav

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114377885_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3328928d3b9ff2881a2bdd0fd0f24ab3.jpg

The Russian Armed Forces in several areas of the special military operation zone have started a carpet bombing campaign of Ukrainian positions with the help of special Inferno drone bombers, the 'Rustehnodron' developer told Sputnik.The company "has already delivered hundreds of Inferno unmanned bombers to units in the special military operation zone," he added. The company representative went on to say that the drone does not need to hover over trenches due to the presence of an additional downward bombing camera: the device throws bombs on the move. This dramatically increases the drone's survivability, while a hovering drone can be shot down by fire from small arms.The Inferno drone carries a four-kilogram combat load, which can include VOG-17 grenades, GP-25 grenades and specially manufactured factory ammunition designed to be dropped from drones. This ammunition includes both fragmentation and shaped charge types. Additionally, the UAV has a range of five kilometers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/which-deadly-and-sophisticated-new-drones--will-russia-roll-out-in-2024-1116159795.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

carpet bombing, ukrainian positions, special military operation