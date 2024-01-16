International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Unleashes Carpet Bombing of Ukrainian Positions Using New Drones
Russia Unleashes Carpet Bombing of Ukrainian Positions Using New Drones
Russian armed forces in a number of areas of the special military operation zone have started carpet bombing of Ukrainian positions with the help of special drone bombers "Inferno", the 'Rustehnodron' developer told Sputnik.
The Russian Armed Forces in several areas of the special military operation zone have started a carpet bombing campaign of Ukrainian positions with the help of special Inferno drone bombers, the 'Rustehnodron' developer told Sputnik.The company "has already delivered hundreds of Inferno unmanned bombers to units in the special military operation zone," he added. The company representative went on to say that the drone does not need to hover over trenches due to the presence of an additional downward bombing camera: the device throws bombs on the move. This dramatically increases the drone's survivability, while a hovering drone can be shot down by fire from small arms.The Inferno drone carries a four-kilogram combat load, which can include VOG-17 grenades, GP-25 grenades and specially manufactured factory ammunition designed to be dropped from drones. This ammunition includes both fragmentation and shaped charge types. Additionally, the UAV has a range of five kilometers.
Russia Unleashes Carpet Bombing of Ukrainian Positions Using New Drones

12:03 GMT 16.01.2024 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 16.01.2024)
The Russian army has been actively employing drones, also referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), within the special military operation zone. These drones are progressively becoming a crucial component of contemporary warfare because of their versatility and cost-effectiveness.
The Russian Armed Forces in several areas of the special military operation zone have started a carpet bombing campaign of Ukrainian positions with the help of special Inferno drone bombers, the 'Rustehnodron' developer told Sputnik.
"The Inferno drone is equipped with nine slots for dropping grenades. In the course of the combat mission, it passes over the Ukrainian trenches, opens "bomb hatches" and in a series of three drops grenades. It turns out to be analogous to carpet bombing in aviation. As a result, the enemy personnel gets casualties killed and wounded. Also, the drone can effectively bomb lightly armored vehicles," the company representative said.
The company "has already delivered hundreds of Inferno unmanned bombers to units in the special military operation zone," he added.
The company representative went on to say that the drone does not need to hover over trenches due to the presence of an additional downward bombing camera: the device throws bombs on the move. This dramatically increases the drone's survivability, while a hovering drone can be shot down by fire from small arms.
The Inferno drone carries a four-kilogram combat load, which can include VOG-17 grenades, GP-25 grenades and specially manufactured factory ammunition designed to be dropped from drones. This ammunition includes both fragmentation and shaped charge types. Additionally, the UAV has a range of five kilometers.
