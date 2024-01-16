https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/ukraine-bungled-counteroffensive-faces-loss-of-statehood-if-things-continue-in-this-vein-putin-1116203499.html

Ukraine Bungled Counteroffensive, Faces Loss of Statehood If Things Continue in This Vein: Putin

Kiev launched a massive counteroffensive in June 2023, hoping to break through fortified Russian positions in Zaporozhye, Kherson and the Donbass and to reach... 16.01.2024, Sputnik International

Ukraine seriously bungled its summer counteroffensive and may face the loss of its statehood if things continue in this vein, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.Blasting authorities in Kiev for rejecting peace talks with Russia, Putin lambasted the Zelensky government's latest attempt to force Moscow to the negotiating table on prohibitive terms. "Zelensky's formula for peace is a set of prohibitive demands for negotiations," he said, referring to the formula's calls for a series of one-sided Russian concessions, including giving up Crimea and the Donbass, and 'reparations' payable to Kiev."Ukraine has refused negotiations with Russia, fools, everything could have ended long ago," Putin said, referring to the 2022 peace talks. He added that "winning against Russians is impossible," and that Russia "has always defended its interests and will continue to do so."Unfortunately, Putin said, Ukraine after 1991 and the collapse of the Soviet Union became a hotbed of nationalism, which ultimately culminated in the present crisis.

