https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/ukraine-bungled-counteroffensive-faces-loss-of-statehood-if-things-continue-in-this-vein-putin-1116203499.html
Ukraine Bungled Counteroffensive, Faces Loss of Statehood If Things Continue in This Vein: Putin
Ukraine Bungled Counteroffensive, Faces Loss of Statehood If Things Continue in This Vein: Putin
Kiev launched a massive counteroffensive in June 2023, hoping to break through fortified Russian positions in Zaporozhye, Kherson and the Donbass and to reach... 16.01.2024, Sputnik International
2024-01-16T15:25+0000
2024-01-16T15:25+0000
2024-01-16T15:47+0000
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1116203499.jpg?1705420041
Ukraine seriously bungled its summer counteroffensive and may face the loss of its statehood if things continue in this vein, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.Blasting authorities in Kiev for rejecting peace talks with Russia, Putin lambasted the Zelensky government's latest attempt to force Moscow to the negotiating table on prohibitive terms. "Zelensky's formula for peace is a set of prohibitive demands for negotiations," he said, referring to the formula's calls for a series of one-sided Russian concessions, including giving up Crimea and the Donbass, and 'reparations' payable to Kiev."Ukraine has refused negotiations with Russia, fools, everything could have ended long ago," Putin said, referring to the 2022 peace talks. He added that "winning against Russians is impossible," and that Russia "has always defended its interests and will continue to do so."Unfortunately, Putin said, Ukraine after 1991 and the collapse of the Soviet Union became a hotbed of nationalism, which ultimately culminated in the present crisis.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin
Ukraine Bungled Counteroffensive, Faces Loss of Statehood If Things Continue in This Vein: Putin
15:25 GMT 16.01.2024 (Updated: 15:47 GMT 16.01.2024)
Being updated
Kiev launched a massive counteroffensive in June 2023, hoping to break through fortified Russian positions in Zaporozhye, Kherson and the Donbass and to reach the Crimean Peninsula. In November, Ukraine's top general later admitted that there would be no "deep and beautiful breakthrough," and said the conflict had reached a "stalemate."
Ukraine seriously bungled its summer counteroffensive and may face the loss of its statehood if things continue in this vein, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.
"Ukraine failed with its counteroffensive. If this continues, its statehood will soon be in question," Putin said at a meeting with heads of municipalities of Russia on Tuesday.
Blasting authorities in Kiev for rejecting peace talks with Russia, Putin lambasted the Zelensky government's latest attempt to force Moscow to the negotiating table on prohibitive terms. "Zelensky's formula for peace is a set of prohibitive demands for negotiations," he said, referring to the formula's calls for a series of one-sided Russian concessions, including giving up Crimea and the Donbass, and 'reparations' payable to Kiev.
"Ukraine has refused negotiations with Russia, fools, everything could have ended long ago," Putin said, referring to the 2022 peace talks. He added that "winning against Russians is impossible," and that Russia "has always defended its interests and will continue to do so."
Unfortunately, Putin said, Ukraine after 1991 and the collapse of the Soviet Union became a hotbed of nationalism, which ultimately culminated in the present crisis.