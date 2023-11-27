https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/uk-media-mum-on-shocking-claims-boris-johnson-sabotaged-russia-ukraine-peace-talks--1115230732.html

UK Media Mum on Shocking Claims Boris Johnson Sabotaged Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

The Russian Embassy in London earlier urged No.10 to comment on the top Ukrainian MP’s assertions that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson added to torpedoing last year’s Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

All UK media outlets (even tabloids) have preferred to remain muted on recent claims by senior Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the one who convinced Kiev in 2022 not to negotiate with Moscow and carry on fighting instead, according to Sputnik’s analysis.Upon further examination, there appears to be an information blackout on this matter, as every single British outlet generates "no results" on this topic in its "search" section.Notably falling dead silent on the issue were such news outlets as the BBC, The Times, the Telegraph, the Guardian, along with the Daily Mail and the Independent.This comes after the Russian Embassy in London asked Downing Street to give its thoughts on remarks by Arakhamia, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s parliamentary faction, who also was the chief negotiator at the botched Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul in March 2022.Arakhamia made the bombshell claims in an interview with a Ukrainian TV channel last Friday, when he argued that it was then-British Prime Minister Johnson who talked Kiev out of signing an agreement with Moscow to end the Ukraine conflict in the spring of 2022.The lawmaker also claimed that Ukraine rejected the ceasefire deal due to its contradicting the country’s constitution's clause on Kiev’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.The remarks followed Russian President Vladimir Putin revealing that Moscow and Kiev had signed a draft agreement "on permanent neutrality and security guarantees for Ukraine" at the March 2022 talks hosted by Turkiye amid the Russian special military operation. As soon as Russia pulled back its troops from the vicinity of Kiev, as a gesture of good will, Ukraine reneged on the peace deal, Putin underscored.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for aid from the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, which were being subjected to intense shelling by Kiev regime forces at the time.

