Ukraine Meeting in Davos Is Failure for Kiev, West - Russian Foreign Ministry

The recent meeting on Ukraine held in Davos can be described as a failure for Kiev and its Western sponsors, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"On January 14, the fourth meeting on Ukraine in the ‘Copenhagen format’ was held in Davos, Switzerland… Its results, apart from a ‘family’ photograph of the participants and an agreement on possible new meetings, turned out to be a failure for Kiev and its Western partners again," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry. Many countries participated in the meeting as "observes," so their participation cannot be considered "full," the spokeswoman added. More countries are starting to understand that it is impossible to end the conflict if focus is made on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s so-called peace formula, the spokeswoman said.

