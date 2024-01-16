https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/ukraine-meeting-in-davos-is-failure-for-kiev-west---russian-foreign-ministry-1116209970.html
Ukraine Meeting in Davos Is Failure for Kiev, West - Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukraine Meeting in Davos Is Failure for Kiev, West - Russian Foreign Ministry
The recent meeting on Ukraine held in Davos can be described as a failure for Kiev and its Western sponsors, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"On January 14, the fourth meeting on Ukraine in the 'Copenhagen format' was held in Davos, Switzerland… Its results, apart from a 'family' photograph of the participants and an agreement on possible new meetings, turned out to be a failure for Kiev and its Western partners again," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry. Many countries participated in the meeting as "observes," so their participation cannot be considered "full," the spokeswoman added. More countries are starting to understand that it is impossible to end the conflict if focus is made on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called peace formula, the spokeswoman said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recent meeting on Ukraine held in Davos can be described as a failure for Kiev and its Western sponsors, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"On January 14, the fourth meeting on Ukraine in the ‘Copenhagen format’ was held in Davos, Switzerland… Its results, apart from a ‘family’ photograph of the participants and an agreement on possible new meetings, turned out to be a failure for Kiev and its Western partners
again," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.
Many countries participated in the meeting as "observes," so their participation cannot be considered "full," the spokeswoman added.
"In addition, differences between the countries represented have deepened… Ukraine and the West failed to achieve either the expansion of the anti-Russian camp or the adoption of the final document," Zakharova said, adding that such meetings are counterproductive for settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
More countries are starting to understand that it is impossible to end the conflict if focus is made on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s so-called peace formula
, the spokeswoman said.
"A truly comprehensive, fair and sustainable peace settlement is possible only by returning Ukraine to the origins of its statehood — a neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free status with full respect for the rights and freedoms of citizens of all nationalities living on its territory," the statement read.