US Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Suspending Presidential Campaign
Republican presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has decided to suspend his campaign, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing an official.
Ramaswamy has already notified his team of his decision.He added that he had called former US President Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the Republican Party's nomination fight in the Iowa caucuses and to let him know that he would support him in the election.Earlier, Vivek Ramaswamy during the fourth Republican primary presidential debate said that the Ukraine conflict is pointless and slammed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for not backing efforts to reach a peace deal.Ramaswamy has been very vocal about his unwillingness to provide more aid for Ukraine if elected president; at the first Republican debate in August, he was the only candidate who said he would not support providing additional funding for Ukraine.
04:40 GMT 16.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republican presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has decided to suspend his campaign.
Ramaswamy has already notified his team of his decision.
"I have made the decision to withdraw from the presidential race," Ramaswamy said.
He added that he had called former US President Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the Republican Party's nomination fight in the Iowa caucuses and to let him know that he would support him in the election.
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump gestures at the end of a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 19, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2024
Americas
Trump Maintains Lead in Iowa Caucus Vote for Republican Pick After 92,000 Votes Counted
04:12 GMT
Earlier, Vivek Ramaswamy during the fourth Republican primary presidential debate said that the Ukraine conflict is pointless and slammed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for not backing efforts to reach a peace deal.
Ramaswamy has been very vocal about his unwillingness to provide more aid for Ukraine if elected president; at the first Republican debate in August, he was the only candidate who said he would not support providing additional funding for Ukraine.
