https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/us-entrepreneur-vivek-ramaswamy-suspending-presidential-campaign-1116188979.html

US Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Suspending Presidential Campaign

US Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Suspending Presidential Campaign

Republican presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has decided to suspend his campaign, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing an official.

2024-01-16T04:40+0000

2024-01-16T04:40+0000

2024-01-16T04:40+0000

americas

vivek ramaswamy

donald trump

nikki haley

iowa

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116188946_0:56:3073:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_09881a31343b9bc85946157051a4d4d1.jpg

Ramaswamy has already notified his team of his decision.He added that he had called former US President Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the Republican Party's nomination fight in the Iowa caucuses and to let him know that he would support him in the election.Earlier, Vivek Ramaswamy during the fourth Republican primary presidential debate said that the Ukraine conflict is pointless and slammed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for not backing efforts to reach a peace deal.Ramaswamy has been very vocal about his unwillingness to provide more aid for Ukraine if elected president; at the first Republican debate in August, he was the only candidate who said he would not support providing additional funding for Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/trump-maintains-lead-in-iowa-caucus-vote-for-republican-pick-after-92000-votes-counted-1116188554.html

americas

iowa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us entrepreneur vivek ramaswamy, suspending presidential campaign