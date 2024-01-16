https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/watch-russian-tor-missile-system-in-combat-in-special-op-zone-1116189137.html

Watch Russian Tor Missile System in Combat in Special Op Zone

Watch Russian Tor Missile System in Combat in Special Op Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Tor-M2 air defense systems of the Central Military District on combat duty covering the operations of the assault units in the Krasnolimansk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Tor-M2 air defense systems from the Central Military District on combat duty covering the operations of assault units in the Krasny Liman direction.According to the ministry, Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system crews from the Central Military District are on combat duty around the clock, covering the sky in the area where the assault units are operating, preventing the use of enemy attack and reconnaissance drones.

