Watch Russian Tor Missile System in Combat in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Tor Missile System in Combat in Special Op Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Tor-M2 air defense systems of the Central Military District on combat duty covering the operations of the assault units in the Krasnolimansk region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Tor-M2 air defense systems from the Central Military District on combat duty covering the operations of assault units in the Krasny Liman direction.
Russian Tor-M2 crews protect assault units from enemy drones and aircraft in the Krasny Liman direction
The Russian Tor missile system is a highly advanced air defense system designed to defend against a wide range of aerial threats, including aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Tor-M2 air defense systems from the Central Military District on combat duty covering the operations of assault units in the Krasny Liman direction.
According to the ministry, Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system crews from the Central Military District are on combat duty around the clock, covering the sky in the area where the assault units are operating, preventing the use of enemy attack and reconnaissance drones.