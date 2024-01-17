https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/britons-mock-warmongering-lecture-by-uk-defense-secretary-1116214172.html
Britons Mock Warmongering Lecture by UK Defense Secretary
Britons Mock Warmongering Lecture by UK Defense Secretary
Grant Shapps intended to rally UK citizens behind calls for increased military spending by warning of alleged threats from all sides.
2024-01-17T04:46+0000
2024-01-17T04:46+0000
2024-01-17T04:46+0000
united kingdom (uk)
analysis
grant shapps
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
russia
unipolar world order
us hegemony
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113860886_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cf5fc8c7133aa10901586c880d1190d1.jpg
The United Kingdom’s Defense Secretary Grant Shapps warned of potential war with Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea within the next five years in a widely mocked speech in London this week.Shapps delivered the address to promote greater investment in military spending in the UK and its European allies.The comment may leave many Britons wondering when exactly they enjoyed a peace dividend, as the British government has imposed a policy of economic austerity for a number of years. The UK was also perhaps the US’ strongest ally in the so-called “War on Terror,” which led to the deaths of more than 4.5 million people across the Middle East according to some estimates.The comments come as European media is reporting on supposed “leaked documents” that allege Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to launch an attack on Germany and other NATO members in the near future. The claims were dismissed as “fake news” by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.Britons greeted Shapps’ remarks with ridicule, with multiple posts by the defense minister being “ratioed” on the X platform, meaning they received more comments than likes as users piled on to jeer the jingoistic speech.“You do know we were involved in bloody and unsuccessful wars in Iraq and Afghanistan?” added another. “Can you explain how British soldiers killed in Helmand or in Basra were at all beneficiaries of this so-called era of the peace dividend?”“The people need to prepare for a new era of conflict with you bastards,” wrote user John Wight, expressing widespread antipathy towards governing elites in the West. “Wars happen when the government tells you who your enemy is. Revolution happens when you work it out for yourself.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/germany-gearing-up-for-nato-russia-war-after-ukraines-defeat---bild-1116167994.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113860886_217:0:2948:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa5e94e9d95dff6eee01b27f68a7c048.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
grant shapps, uk, ukraine, nato expansion, warmongering, uk defense secretary, western dominance, unipolar world, western rules, western arrogance, western influence, western interference, us hegemony
grant shapps, uk, ukraine, nato expansion, warmongering, uk defense secretary, western dominance, unipolar world, western rules, western arrogance, western influence, western interference, us hegemony
Britons Mock Warmongering Lecture by UK Defense Secretary
Grant Shapps intended to rally UK citizens behind calls for increased military spending by warning of alleged threats from all sides.
The United Kingdom’s Defense Secretary Grant Shapps warned of potential war with Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea within the next five years in a widely mocked speech in London this week.
Shapps delivered the address to promote greater investment in military spending in the UK and its European allies.
“The era of the peace dividend is over,” said Shapps in remarks he also shared on his profile on the X social media platform. The so-called “peace dividend” was a proposed reinvestment of government finances toward domestic concerns after the end of the Cold War.
The comment may leave many Britons wondering when exactly they enjoyed a peace dividend, as the British government has imposed a policy of economic austerity for a number of years. The UK was also perhaps the US’ strongest ally in the so-called “War on Terror,” which led to the deaths
of more than 4.5 million people across the Middle East according to some estimates.
The comments come as European media is reporting on supposed “leaked documents” that allege Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to launch an attack on Germany and other NATO members in the near future. The claims were dismissed as “fake news”
by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Britons greeted Shapps’ remarks with ridicule, with multiple posts
by the defense minister being “ratioed” on the X platform, meaning they received more comments than likes as users piled on to jeer the jingoistic speech.
“Obviously, the best way to deter enemies and lead allies is by pouring billions of pounds into the military industrial complex,” responded
one user sarcastically.
“You do know we were involved in bloody and unsuccessful wars in Iraq and Afghanistan?” added
another. “Can you explain how British soldiers killed in Helmand or in Basra were at all beneficiaries of this so-called era of the peace dividend?”
“The people need to prepare for a new era of conflict with you bastards,” wrote
user John Wight, expressing widespread antipathy towards governing elites in the West. “Wars happen when the government tells you who your enemy is. Revolution happens when you work it out for yourself.”