International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/france-turns-to-war-economy-to-boost-military-production-for-ukraine---macron-1116214736.html
France Turns to War Economy to Boost Military Production for Ukraine - Macron
France Turns to War Economy to Boost Military Production for Ukraine - Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Paris will finalize the work on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Kiev in the coming weeks and will announce its signing during his visit to Ukraine in February.
2024-01-17T04:54+0000
2024-01-17T04:54+0000
world
ukraine
emmanuel macron
france
kiev
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_0:91:3077:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_1104fd934adc11d3e2b7fa8562ffa76f.jpg
"We are finalizing a bilateral agreement on guarantees that will be signed in the coming weeks. We will proceed with new [arms] deliveries: about 40 SCALP missiles [also known as the Storm Shadow] and several hundred bombs that our Ukrainian friends are waiting for," Macron told a news conference aired by the Elysee Palace on X. The president added that France has moved to a war economy to step up military production, "which would allow us to supply much more equipment to our Ukrainian partners, especially the Caesar howitzers that they are expecting." The French president further said that France and the European Union "would need to make new decisions" in the coming weeks and months to continue supporting Ukraine. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said in late December 2023 that "the United Kingdom and France have provided over 200 guided air-to-surface Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles to Kiev that are being used to target civilian objects in Crimea and Donbas."Western countries, including member states of the European Union, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/germany-singlehandedly-pays-for-half-of-all-eu-aid-to-ukraine-minister-reveals-1116058230.html
ukraine
france
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_313:0:3042:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf1ee5944e7a07ee5393ab8fd1bd610a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
security guarantees, french president emmanuel macron, bilateral agreement
security guarantees, french president emmanuel macron, bilateral agreement

France Turns to War Economy to Boost Military Production for Ukraine - Macron

04:54 GMT 17.01.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Paris will finalize the work on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Kiev in the coming weeks and will announce its signing during his visit to Ukraine in February.
"We are finalizing a bilateral agreement on guarantees that will be signed in the coming weeks. We will proceed with new [arms] deliveries: about 40 SCALP missiles [also known as the Storm Shadow] and several hundred bombs that our Ukrainian friends are waiting for," Macron told a news conference aired by the Elysee Palace on X.
The president added that France has moved to a war economy to step up military production, "which would allow us to supply much more equipment to our Ukrainian partners, especially the Caesar howitzers that they are expecting."
The French president further said that France and the European Union "would need to make new decisions" in the coming weeks and months to continue supporting Ukraine.
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said in late December 2023 that "the United Kingdom and France have provided over 200 guided air-to-surface Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles to Kiev that are being used to target civilian objects in Crimea and Donbas."
200 euro banknotes being printed. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
Economy
Germany Singlehandedly Pays for ‘Half’ of All EU Aid to Ukraine, Minister Reveals
8 January, 15:16 GMT
Western countries, including member states of the European Union, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала