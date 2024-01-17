https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/iran-strikes-targets-in-iraq-taiwan-elections-russia-and-dprk-meeting-1116211096.html

Iran Strikes Targets in Iraq, Taiwan Elections, Russia and DPRK meeting

Iran Strikes Targets in Iraq, Taiwan Elections, Russia and DPRK meeting

Iran has retaliated against forces accused of implementing a terrorist attack, Taiwan elected a pro-independence candidate, and the foreign ministers of Russia and the DPRK expanded cooperation.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the expanding conflict in West Asia as Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes and Yemen strikes a US merchant ship.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the results of the Taiwan election as a pro-independence candidate William Lai wins. Still, his party loses control of the legislature.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, discusses the anti-war protest in Washington DC, the crisis in the Red Sea, and instability in the Korean Peninsula.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics as Donald Trump wins in Iowa, Americans protest in DC, and Bernie Sanders moves to force a vote on Israel.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss US preparations for war with China.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the US attack on Yemen and how it exposes the hypocrisy and narcissism of the rules-based international order.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses Russia’s increased cooperation with North Korea, Moscow’s reaction to claims that it will attack NATO, and Ukraine’s alleged move to a static defensive posture.Melik Abdul, Cohost of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss former President Trump’s victory in Iowa.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

