https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/iran-to-join-south-africas-suit-against-israel-as-third-party-1116227777.html

Iran to Join South Africa's Suit Against Israel as Third Party

Iran to Join South Africa's Suit Against Israel as Third Party

Iran is preparing documents to participate as a third party in the process initiated by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehghan said on Wednesday.

2024-01-17T13:54+0000

2024-01-17T13:54+0000

2024-01-17T13:54+0000

world

middle east

israel

south africa

gaza strip

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101790/77/1017907734_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_bb2d6a38fc91a94e2a8d87ba3204d758.jpg

South Africa filed a lawsuit accusing Israel of genocidal intent in Gaza at the ICJ on December 29 in response to a rising civilian death toll in the besieged Palestinian enclave. It seeks to prove that Israel's military campaign is genocidal in nature and targets Gazans as a part of the broader Palestinian people. On January 11-12, the top United Nations court in The Hague held public hearings on South Africa's suit. In its address, South Africa's representatives urged the ICJ to obligate Israel to end its military operation in the Gaza Strip, ensure that the enclaves' residents have access to food, water and humanitarian aid, and abstain from actions that could worsen the situation. Israel, for its part, argued that the escalation of conflict in the Gaza Strip started with Hamas's October 7 attack and insisted on its right to self-defense.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/iran-warns-israel-will-face-nightmare-after-killing-senior-hamas-leader-1116038953.html

israel

south africa

gaza strip

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

international court of justice, south africa, iranian vice-president for legal affairs mohammad dehghan