New Zealand ‘Refugee’ MP Resigns Over Shoplifting Allegations

On Tuesday, Golriz Ghahraman resigned from her role as a Green Party Member of Parliament over allegations that she had stolen three items from two clothing stores.

On Tuesday, Golriz Ghahraman resigned from her role as a Green Party Member of Parliament over allegations that she had stolen three items from two clothing stores. Ghahraman, who has not been charged, previously held her party’s justice portfolio. The 43-year-old said that work-related stress caused her to behave out of character.“It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work,” Ghahraman said in a public statement. “This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them."“With that in mind, I don’t want to hide behind my mental health problems, and I take full responsibility for my actions which I deeply regret,” the MP added. “I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry.”The shoplifting allegations, which Ghahraman did not address, first arose in New Zealand media earlier this month. The MP made her resignation about 17 hours after a third shoplifting allegation was made against her. A CCTV video of the MP appearing to shoplift a designer handbag from a Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby, Auckland was also published.Green Party leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson spoke during a press conference, saying they supported her decision to resign.Shaw refused to comment on the allegations, adding that what is “important” is that Ghahraman is taking responsibility.“I’m losing a friend and a colleague who I have been close to and have worked with for six years,” added Davidson.Police are reportedly investigating three alleged shoplifting incidents, two which occurred at Scotties in December and one which occurred at a high-end Wellington store called Cre8ivework in October.

