Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Temporary Staging Area for Foreign Mercenaries

The Russian military hit a Ukrainian point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries, as well as three ammunition depots of the 23rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over the course of the day, a fuel base for military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, three ammunition depots of the 23rd mechanized brigade, radar stations for detection and tracking of air targets P-18 and Nebo-SV, a point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries, 103 artillery units in firing positions, personnel and military equipment in 119 areas were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 290 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the ministry added.Russia repelled six Ukraine attacks near the settlements of Belogorovka, Ivanovskoe (also known as Krasnoe), Bogdanovka of the Donetsk People's Republic.The Russian military repelled three Ukrainian attacks, and Kiev has lost up to 210 soldiers in the Krasny Liman area, the ministry said."As a result, the enemy's losses amounted to 210 soldiers, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, two cars, as well as a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

