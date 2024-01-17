https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/trump-trounces-republican-challengers-in-iowa-1116205585.html
Trump Trounces Republican Challengers in Iowa
Trump Trounces Republican Challengers in Iowa
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Iowa Caucus results with ex-President Donald Trump cruising to victory.
2024-01-17T04:16+0000
2024-01-17T04:16+0000
2024-01-17T08:53+0000
fault lines
us
radio
donald trump
yemen
taiwan
2024 us presidential election
red sea
iowa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116205427_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_96015600ca3b528018c79491f5703303.png
Trump Trounces Republican Challengers in Iowa
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Iowa Caucus results with ex-President Donald Trump cruising to victory.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bashkent University Dr. Hasan Unal about the ongoing Red Sea conflict following the tit-for-tat attacks between the US-led Coalition and the Houthis.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to former Barack Obama Campaign Director and US Army Ranger Veteran Robin Biro about ex-President Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the first Republican primary of the 2024 presidential race, taking home three times more delegates than his closest opponent and over 50% of the popular vote.In the final hour, journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher KJ Noh spoke to Fault Lines about the Taiwanese election results as China blasted the United States for congratulating new regional leader William Lai.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
yemen
taiwan
red sea
iowa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116205427_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_07a0dedf384681e8de116be48d5b068e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us war on yemen, can trump run for president, iowa caucus results, taiwanese election results
us war on yemen, can trump run for president, iowa caucus results, taiwanese election results
Trump Trounces Republican Challengers in Iowa
04:16 GMT 17.01.2024 (Updated: 08:53 GMT 17.01.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Iowa Caucus results with ex-President Donald Trump cruising to victory.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bashkent University Dr. Hasan Unal about the ongoing Red Sea conflict following the tit-for-tat attacks between the US-led Coalition and the Houthis.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to former Barack Obama Campaign Director and US Army Ranger Veteran Robin Biro about ex-President Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the first Republican primary of the 2024 presidential race, taking home three times more delegates than his closest opponent and over 50% of the popular vote.
In the final hour, journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher KJ Noh spoke to Fault Lines about the Taiwanese election results as China blasted the United States for congratulating new regional leader William Lai.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM