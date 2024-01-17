https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/turkish-delegation-to-visit-russia-this-week-to-discuss-gas-hub---source-1116218956.html

Turkish Delegation to Visit Russia This Week to Discuss Gas Hub - Source

A delegation from Turkey will pay a visit to Russia this week to discuss the details of a gas hub, a source in the Turkish Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"A Turkish official delegation will leave for Russia this week. The delegation will receive information about the creation of a gas hub and discuss the details. Based on the results of this inspection visit, it is expected that a calendar of actions for the implementation of the project will be prepared and work will be accelerated," the ministry said.Earlier, Turkiye and Russia’s Gazprom have agreed to draft a roadmap for a gas hub in near future, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.In October 2022, the presidents of Turkiye and Russia instructed their relevant authorities to map out the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines.

