https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/uk-us-form-new-partnership-to-fight-biological-threats---govt-1116221482.html

UK, US Form New Partnership to 'Fight Biological Threats'

UK, US Form New Partnership to 'Fight Biological Threats'

The United Kingdom and the United States are launching a new partnership to join forces in countering biological threats under the "One Health" principle that also covers cooperation for the development of vaccines, the UK government has announced.

2024-01-17T09:52+0000

2024-01-17T09:52+0000

2024-01-17T09:54+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

biological weapon

biological

biological warfare

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093885395_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_c313feb047a7aba0afa439b782099066.jpg

"The UK has taken a critical step forward in protecting the nation from increased biological threats today (Tuesday 16 January), as it announces a new Strategic Dialogue on Biological Security with the United States," the government said in a statement late on Tuesday. The deal is prompted by both countries' shared goal to confront "a growing and diverse spectrum of biological threats," including "future pandemics, antimicrobial resistance, a deliberate attack, as well as those that might arise from misuse of biotechnology." Built on the economic cooperation commitments made by the UK and the US under a June 2023 declaration, the new partnership covers harmonization of approaches to research and bio surveillance. One of the commitments, in particular, is to "facilitate the development of next-generation vaccines and therapeutics," the statement read. UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden additionally announced a 2 million pounds ($2.52 million) increase in funding for a local disease research project that "uses genetic sequencing to detect pathogens and improve patient outcomes while providing crucial data sources to support surveillance of new and emerging diseases," as part of efforts to reinforce the UK's biosecurity.Earlier, the head of Russia's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces (RCBD), Igor Kirillov, said that the US government was actively seeking new sources of funding for military biological research from leading American "philanthropic" institutions, including the Clinton, Soros, Rockefeller and Biden foundations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/putin-suggests-russias-security-council-discuss-ensuring-cis-collective-biological-security-1115745893.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united kingdom and the united states, uk government, biological threats