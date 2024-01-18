https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/desantis-admits-to-faulty-2024-election-strategy-i-should-have-gone-on-everything-1116256455.html

DeSantis Admits to Faulty 2024 Election Strategy: ‘I Should Have Gone on Everything’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis admitted to radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday that his presidential campaign’s media strategy was an error.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis admitted to radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday that his presidential campaign’s media strategy was riddled with missteps. Rather than focusing on conservative media outlets, the Republican contender confessed that he should have had a more blanketed approach to his media outreach.At the beginning of 2023, DeSantis seemed fairly matched with Trump in the GOP 2024 primary polls: in early January of last year Trump held 45% while DeSantis held about 35%. On Thursday, Trump’s poll numbers soared to 65%, while former UN ambassador and governor Nikki Haley stood at 12% and DeSantis took 11%.Despite what was forecasted to be a strong lead, DeSantis has struggled to cut into Trump’s popularity. On Monday, he finished second in the Iowa caucuses while Trump came in first by a wide margin. Haley finished third.In July, DeSantis’ campaign tried to shift their media strategy in order to incorporate more mainstream networks and town halls. He was also the only candidate to accept an invitation to participate in the ABC News/WMUR debate that was scheduled for Thursday in New Hampshire.

ron desantis, florida governor, 2024 us presidential election, us politics, mainstream media, presidential election, us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, presidential hopeful, presidential candidate, presidential campaign