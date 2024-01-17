https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/next-gop-debate-canceled-after-haley-said-shed-only-participate-if-trump-does-1116213493.html

Next GOP Debate Canceled After Haley Said She’d Only Participate if Trump Does

On Tuesday, the next GOP presidential debate was canceled after Nikki Haley, 51, said she would only participate if former President Donald Trump does.

On Tuesday, the next GOP presidential debate was canceled after Nikki Haley, 51, said she would only participate if former President Donald Trump does. Her decision made Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the only candidate of the three willing to take part in the debate.The debate was planned for Thursday, just days before the New Hampshire primary. On Monday, the former governor and US ambassador to the United Nations placed third in the Iowa caucuses. DeSantis came in second, and Trump finished in first by a wide margin.While campaigning, Haley argued that she was the best chance for Republicans to defeat Biden in November based on survey data. While Trump may have GOP voters in his pocket, Haley has attracted both Republicans, independents, and crossover Democrats.On Tuesday, Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung called Haley a “desperate globalist who wants higher taxes, open borders, and China to dominate the United States,” Adding, “That’s why the only people who are voting for her are Democrats who are trying to interfere in a Republican primary.”DeSantis also came out to criticize Haley's decision, accusing her of being “afraid to debate because she doesn’t want to answer the tough questions.” And claimed her of “running to be Trump’s VP” adding that he looked “forward to debating two empty podiums in the Granite State this week.”The decision has cast doubt on whether another New Hampshire debate scheduled for Sunday will take place.Following the Republican caucuses in Iowa, Haley flew to New Hampshire where she planned an event with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. Haley seems confident that the state will provide her with enough support to push her ahead of Trump and DeSantis. The Florida governor, though, chose not to fly straight to New Hampshire, but landed in the state of South Carolina first—Haley’s home state of which she was governor—in preparation for their race in the state next month.On Monday, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 presidential race after falling well behind the other candidates in Iowa. He then endorsed Trump, calling him to congratulate him on his victory. After his success in Iowa, Trump flew to New York for a defamation trial in just one of the many legal battles the former president finds himself embroiled in. He then held a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening.

