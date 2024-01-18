https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/french-senators-say-ukraines-battlefield-position-worsening-amid-excessive-use-of-munitions-1116243599.html

French Senators Say Ukraine's Battlefield Position Worsening Amid Excessive Use of Munitions

A group of French senators have drafted a report in which they said Ukraine's position on the battlefield is deteriorating while the supply of munitions from France could not keep up with the pace of their use by Ukrainian troops.

The report is based on data received from Ukrainian and Polish officials during a visit by a French delegation to Warsaw and Kiev in December. It was published by the French Senate's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces. The discussions that took place in Kiev confirmed the "impression of a worsening military situation," which also involved increased pressure from Russian troops, the report read. An unnamed senior Polish official was cited as voicing the same opinion. The French delegation pointed to shortages of munitions in Ukraine, saying their use by Ukrainian troops outpaced production both domestically and in the countries supporting Kiev militarily. Every day Ukrainian troops fire about 5,000-8,000 NATO-standard shells while their production in France totals about 20,000 per year, which means the yearly output of 155mm shells in France is enough for only three to four days on the battlefield in Ukraine, the commission's head, Cedric Perrin, said.

