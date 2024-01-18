International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Concludes Key Directions of Russian Diplomacy in 2023
Russia
LIVE UPDATES: FM Lavrov Reviews 2023 Russian Diplomacy at Annual Presser
LIVE UPDATES: FM Lavrov Reviews 2023 Russian Diplomacy at Annual Presser
On January 18, the traditional annual press conference of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2023 is held.
LIVE UPDATES: FM Lavrov Reviews 2023 Russian Diplomacy at Annual Presser

LIVE UPDATES: FM Lavrov Reviews 2023 Russian Diplomacy at Annual Presser

08:06 GMT 18.01.2024
Being updated
On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding an annual press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2023.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to summarize the outcomes of Russian diplomacy over the past year and send signals on key issues of the country's foreign policy.
A significant number of questions at the press conference will no doubt concern the development of the situation around the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry has consistently conveyed to the international community Moscow's position that Kiev and its Western sponsors do not seek a peaceful solution, but are only leading Ukraine to destruction. On the eve of the event, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Lavrov also plans to attend a Russian-initiated UN Security Council meeting on the Ukraine issue in New York between January 22 and 24.
The Middle East became another hotbed of tension in 2023 with the outbreak of active hostilities in the Gaza Strip. The danger of further escalation has been reaffirmed by recent developments around the Red Sea, with the bombing of Yemeni territory by US and UK forces, and Iranian attacks on facilities in Iraq and Pakistan.
The situation is also escalating in the Asia-Pacific region, especially near the Korean Peninsula, and instability in Africa remains on the agenda.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
08:41 GMT 18.01.2024
Direct Dialogue Needed to Resolve Issues Between Israel and Palestine - Lavrov
08:37 GMT 18.01.2024
US, UK Violated All Norms of International Law By Strikes on Yemen - Lavrov
The UN has not given the United States the right to attack Yemen, as it did before in Libya, this is lawlessness, Lavrov said.
08:33 GMT 18.01.2024
Moscow Not Concerned About Political Life in Ukraine, West Wants to Have More Flexibility in Ukraine's Leadership - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said London-Kiev security agreement lacks legally binding provisions.
08:27 GMT 18.01.2024
SCO, Like EAEU, is an Umbrella System That Creates Opportunities for Equitable Multipolar Cooperation - Lavrov
08:26 GMT 18.01.2024
Lavrov: UN General Assembly Successfully Passed Resolution Aimed at Preventing Glorification of Nazism
08:24 GMT 18.01.2024
About 30 Countries Interested in Rapprochement With BRICS, Association Has Very Bright Future - Lavrov
BRICS symbolizes the prosperity of a multipolar world and took a significant step forward with the decision to expand at the summit in South Africa. As this year's chairman, Russia will ensure that newcomers are given equal attention, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
About 30 countries are interested in rapprochement with BRICS, the association has a very big future, Russia, in turn, will pay attention to the new BRICS members to fit organically into the work of the structure, Lavrov added.
08:22 GMT 18.01.2024
Lavrov: Security Issues in Eurasia Must Be Resolved Without Countries Outside Region
"In addition to mutually beneficial economic projects, of course, it is important to ensure military and political security in Eurasia on this basis, regardless of other factors. We advocate that this task be solved by the countries of the continent without attempts by non-regional states to get involved in these processes, so to speak, with their own agenda," Lavrov told a press conference on the results of 2023.
08:19 GMT 18.01.2024
Russia-China Relations Experience Best Period in Centuries-Old History - Lavrov
Russia's goal in 2024 is to eliminate any form of reliance on the West, both in terms of its economy and supply chains, Sergey Lavrov added.
08:07 GMT 18.01.2024
WATCH LIVE: Sergey Lavrov Begins Annual Press Conference
Russia
Lavrov Concludes Key Directions of Russian Diplomacy in 2023
