LIVE UPDATES: FM Lavrov Reviews 2023 Russian Diplomacy at Annual Presser

About 30 Countries Interested in Rapprochement With BRICS, Association Has Very Bright Future - Lavrov

BRICS symbolizes the prosperity of a multipolar world and took a significant step forward with the decision to expand at the summit in South Africa. As this year's chairman, Russia will ensure that newcomers are given equal attention, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

About 30 countries are interested in rapprochement with BRICS, the association has a very big future, Russia, in turn, will pay attention to the new BRICS members to fit organically into the work of the structure, Lavrov added.