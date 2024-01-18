On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding an annual press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2023.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to summarize the outcomes of Russian diplomacy over the past year and send signals on key issues of the country's foreign policy.

A significant number of questions at the press conference will no doubt concern the development of the situation around the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry has consistently conveyed to the international community Moscow's position that Kiev and its Western sponsors do not seek a peaceful solution, but are only leading Ukraine to destruction. On the eve of the event, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Lavrov also plans to attend a Russian-initiated UN Security Council meeting on the Ukraine issue in New York between January 22 and 24.

The Middle East became another hotbed of tension in 2023 with the outbreak of active hostilities in the Gaza Strip. The danger of further escalation has been reaffirmed by recent developments around the Red Sea, with the bombing of Yemeni territory by US and UK forces, and Iranian attacks on facilities in Iraq and Pakistan.

The situation is also escalating in the Asia-Pacific region, especially near the Korean Peninsula, and instability in Africa remains on the agenda.