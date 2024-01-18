https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/russia-ready-to-provide-humanitarian-assistance-to-niger-1116256408.html

Russia Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Niger

Russia Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Niger

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Thursday held meetings with Nigerien Foreign Minister Bakary Sangare and Defense Minister Salifu Modi in Moscow and said that Russia is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Niger, the Foreign Ministry said.

2024-01-18T21:12+0000

2024-01-18T21:12+0000

2024-01-18T21:12+0000

russia

niger

russia

russian defense ministry

russian foreign ministry

mikhail bogdanov

alexander fomin

yunus-bek yevkurov

humanitarian assistance

humanitarian aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082757131_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e8068a2ebd330faca983bbe66d4b9a53.jpg

“During the exchange of views on the international and African agendas, special attention was paid to the situation in the Sahel region… the Russian side confirmed its readiness to help overcome social and economic issues in Niger, including by providing the necessary humanitarian assistance,” the ministry said in a statement.Mody arrived in Russia on January 15 as part of a governmental delegation. During his visit, the minister held talks with the Russian Deputy Ministers of Defense, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin and Colonel-General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. The countries highlighted the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation and identified promising areas of collaboration.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/russian-deputy-defense-ministers-visit-to-niger-to-boost-cooperation---nigerien-minister-1115672789.html

russia

niger

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-niger ties, russian aid, russian humanitarian aid, humanitarian aid, humanitarian assistance, aid to niger, assistance to niger, russia-niger relations