Russia Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Niger
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Thursday held meetings with Nigerien Foreign Minister Bakary Sangare and Defense Minister Salifu Modi in Moscow and said that Russia is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Niger, the Foreign Ministry said.
"During the exchange of views on the international and African agendas, special attention was paid to the situation in the Sahel region… the Russian side confirmed its readiness to help overcome social and economic issues in Niger, including by providing the necessary humanitarian assistance," the ministry said in a statement.Mody arrived in Russia on January 15 as part of a governmental delegation. During his visit, the minister held talks with the Russian Deputy Ministers of Defense, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin and Colonel-General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. The countries highlighted the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation and identified promising areas of collaboration.
Russia Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Niger
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Thursday held meetings with Niger’s Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare and Defense Minister Gen. Salifou Mody in Moscow and stated that Russia is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Niger.
“During the exchange of views on the international and African agendas, special attention was paid to the situation in the Sahel region… the Russian side confirmed its readiness to help overcome social and economic issues in Niger, including by providing the necessary humanitarian assistance,” the ministry said in a statement.
Mody arrived in Russia on January 15 as part of a governmental delegation
. During his visit, the minister held talks with the Russian Deputy Ministers of Defense, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin and Colonel-General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. The countries highlighted the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation and identified promising areas of collaboration.
