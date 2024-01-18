https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/watch-full-video-of-lavrovs-press-conference-on-russian-foreign-policy-results-2023-1116247511.html
Watch Full Video of Lavrov's Press Conference on Russian Foreign Policy Results 2023
Watch Full Video of Lavrov's Press Conference on Russian Foreign Policy Results 2023
The annual press conference of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was held on January 18, where he summarized the main results of foreign policy in 2023.
2024-01-18T19:04+0000
2024-01-18T19:04+0000
2024-01-18T19:04+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
palestine
ukraine
russia
nato
un security council (unsc)
palestine
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116249270_0:495:2759:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_683b1b29bf0c1a33e5fdfba6a6dfdb58.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has elaborated on the results of Russia's diplomacy over the past year and key global issues.Speaking about the Ukraine crisis, Lavrov said that the actions of Western countries, which are pushing Kiev to fire long-range missiles at Crimea and deep into Russian territory, indicate that they do not want a constructive solution. Russia sees no signs that the US and NATO are ready for a fair settlement of the Ukraine conflict, as they continue to escalate tensions, the minister added.Commenting on the Palestine-Israel conflict, Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is aware of "partly secret" contacts on a settlement with the participation of the United States, Israel, and some Arab states, but they will not be successful. Only direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine is necessary to resolve the conflict, the minister added.Russia's top diplomat stressed that the United States and the United Kingdom have violated all the norms of international law by launching strikes on Yemen.
palestine
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116249270_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e58435249574d2fbfb028c5d916e6beb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
annual press conference of russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, lavrov's press conference on results of 2023
annual press conference of russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, lavrov's press conference on results of 2023
Watch Full Video of Lavrov's Press Conference on Russian Foreign Policy Results 2023
On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held an annual press conference to sum up the main results of Russia’s foreign policy in 2023.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has elaborated on the results of Russia's diplomacy
over the past year and key global issues.
Speaking about the Ukraine crisis, Lavrov said that the actions of Western countries, which are pushing Kiev to fire long-range missiles at Crimea and deep into Russian territory, indicate that they do not want a constructive solution. Russia sees no signs that the US and NATO are ready for a fair settlement of the Ukraine conflict, as they continue to escalate tensions, the minister added.
Commenting on the Palestine-Israel conflict, Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is aware of "partly secret" contacts on a settlement
with the participation of the United States, Israel, and some Arab states, but they will not be successful. Only direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine is necessary to resolve the conflict, the minister added.
Russia's top diplomat stressed that the United States and the United Kingdom have violated all the norms of international law by launching strikes on Yemen.
"No one authorized anyone to bomb Yemen, in fact, just as no one authorized NATO to bomb Libya in 2011," the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.