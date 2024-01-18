https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/watch-full-video-of-lavrovs-press-conference-on-russian-foreign-policy-results-2023-1116247511.html

Watch Full Video of Lavrov's Press Conference on Russian Foreign Policy Results 2023

The annual press conference of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was held on January 18, where he summarized the main results of foreign policy in 2023.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has elaborated on the results of Russia's diplomacy over the past year and key global issues.Speaking about the Ukraine crisis, Lavrov said that the actions of Western countries, which are pushing Kiev to fire long-range missiles at Crimea and deep into Russian territory, indicate that they do not want a constructive solution. Russia sees no signs that the US and NATO are ready for a fair settlement of the Ukraine conflict, as they continue to escalate tensions, the minister added.Commenting on the Palestine-Israel conflict, Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is aware of "partly secret" contacts on a settlement with the participation of the United States, Israel, and some Arab states, but they will not be successful. Only direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine is necessary to resolve the conflict, the minister added.Russia's top diplomat stressed that the United States and the United Kingdom have violated all the norms of international law by launching strikes on Yemen.

