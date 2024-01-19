Exposed: Pro-Nazi French Merc Sets Up 'Parties' With 'French Troops Fighting in Ukraine'
© Photo : ScreenshotFrench mercenary Camille Bertrix in Ukraine
© Photo : Screenshot
Exclusive
A French female 'soldier of fortune' in Ukraine, has not only been furnishing support for Nazis, but also actively organizing aid deliveries from her hometown. Additionally, she has been found to have been arranging parties showcasing "French soldiers fighting in Ukraine." Sputnik has discovered.
Camille Bertrix, a French citizen from the hamlet of Pont-du-Chateau in central France, has been operating as a mercenary for the Ukrainian International Legion since spring 2023. In May, she arrived in Terebovlya, a town in the Ternopol region of Western Ukraine.
It remains unknown if she has been near the front line, as her social media posts only show her in Ternopol regional locations. Her involvement has led to France’s Pont-du-Chateau becoming a sister town with Ukraine’s Terebovlya. Bertrix is captured in the photo below sending greetings to the mayor of her hometown.
Surprisingly, the mayor of Pont-du-Chateau, Patrick Perrin, personally met with Camille and provided her with supplies for her unit. It is worth noting that mercenary activities are considered illegal under French law.
Bertrix is open about her sympathies for the Nazis in the Ukrainian army, and has expressed "wishes for 2024" in relation to them. She proudly displays her affiliation with the International Legion of Ukraine by posting its memorial lists and other photos with International Legion symbols.
Despite attempts to portray her activities in Ukraine as humanitarian, Bertrix posts photos of herself in military attire adorned with a tattoo of the Ukrainian trident, and is seen with other "women defending their country".
She has even used her social media accounts to send threats to Alexander Makogonov, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in France, combining them with Nazi slogans.
In October, she returned to Pont-du-Chateau and organized a fundraising party for her unit. The event prominently featured her as a "French soldier fighting in Ukraine" on the poster, alongside the DJ. The entry fee was set at 15 euros per person.
Previously Francois Mauld d’Aymee, a French officer-turned Donbass People’s Militia volunteer, told Sputnik that French-speaking mercs in Ukraine are mostly "brazen Nazis and Hitlerites", who "barely know how to competently express any opinion even in French".
The Russian military carried out a precision strike on a staging area for mercenaries in Kharkov, northeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing over 60 fighters, the majority of whom were French nationals, while also leaving more than 20 others injured. This event presents further evidence of France's deep and often underreported involvement in the Ukrainian crisis, not just from 2022, but also dating back to 2014.