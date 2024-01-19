International
Kremlin on Killed French Mercenaries: Contacts With France Held Through Diplomatic Channels
Kremlin on Killed French Mercenaries: Contacts With France Held Through Diplomatic Channels
Contacts with Paris on the issue of the destruction by the Russian armed forces of the station of foreign fighters in Kharkov, among whom were French citizens, are held through diplomatic channels, but there have been no requests for high-level talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian military has destroyed a building in Ukraine’s Kharkov that hosted French mercenaries after it launched a precision strike against it. On Thursday, French ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the incident. "There is a conversation going on through our diplomats. There were no proposals to hold a conversation at the highest level. We have stated repeatedly that many foreign mercenaries are fighting on Kiev's side, and each time our statement is confirmed again," Peskov told reporters.
france, french mercenaries, french mercs, hired guns france
MOSCOW (Sputnik) Contacts with Paris on the issue of the destruction by the Russian armed forces of the station of foreign fighters in Kharkov, among whom were French citizens, are held through diplomatic channels, but there have been no requests for high-level talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian military has destroyed a building in Ukraine’s Kharkov that hosted French mercenaries after it launched a precision strike against it. On Thursday, French ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the incident.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Donbass Volunteer From France Opens Up on French-Speaking Mercs Fighting for Ukraine
Yesterday, 15:04 GMT
"There is a conversation going on through our diplomats. There were no proposals to hold a conversation at the highest level. We have stated repeatedly that many foreign mercenaries are fighting on Kiev's side, and each time our statement is confirmed again," Peskov told reporters.
