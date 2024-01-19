https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/north-korea-tests-underwater-nuclear-weapon-system-after-south-korea-us--japan-drills---reports-1116261185.html
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Weapon System After South Korea, US & Japan Drills - Reports
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Weapon System After South Korea, US & Japan Drills - Reports
North Korea has tested an underwater nuclear weapon system in response to joint military drills by South Korea, the United States and Japan, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported citing a statement by a spokesman for North Korea's Defense Ministry.
2024-01-19T03:16+0000
2024-01-19T03:16+0000
2024-01-19T03:16+0000
asia
north korea
military drill
south korea
japan
us
korean peninsula
naval drill
joint naval drill
nuclear tests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/08/1109258956_0:42:900:548_1920x0_80_0_0_3bc0e48ee0b07e75c5fdf9f09f9b3c17.jpg
"Joint maritime exercises were staged again in the waters off Jeju Island for three days from Jan. 15 with the involvement of the U.S. nuclear carrier Carl Vinson and Aegis cruiser Princeton and warships of the Japanese maritime "Self-Defense Force" and the ROK navy," the spokesman said. He said the drills further destabilized the regional situation and seriously threatened North Korea's security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/invasion-rehearsals-north-korea-slams-joint-us-south-korea--japan-drills-as-tensions-escalate-1116223165.html
north korea
south korea
japan
korean peninsula
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/08/1109258956_57:0:844:590_1920x0_80_0_0_38d4971a8892a388434afd66f2127bc6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nuclear test, nuclear weapon, nuclear weapon system, north korea, dprk, military drills, north korea's defense ministry, nuclear weapon, nukes, south korea, us, north korea, joint us, south korea, japan drills, threat allegedly posed by pyongyang, korean peninsula, asia-pacific, asia pacific tensions
nuclear test, nuclear weapon, nuclear weapon system, north korea, dprk, military drills, north korea's defense ministry, nuclear weapon, nukes, south korea, us, north korea, joint us, south korea, japan drills, threat allegedly posed by pyongyang, korean peninsula, asia-pacific, asia pacific tensions
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Weapon System After South Korea, US & Japan Drills - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has tested an underwater nuclear weapon system in response to joint military drills by South Korea, the United States and Japan, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported citing a statement by a spokesman for North Korea's Defense Ministry.
"Joint maritime exercises were staged again in the waters off Jeju Island for three days from Jan. 15 with the involvement of the U.S. nuclear carrier Carl Vinson and Aegis cruiser Princeton and warships of the Japanese maritime "Self-Defense Force" and the ROK navy," the spokesman said.
He said the drills further destabilized the regional situation
and seriously threatened North Korea's security.
"In response to it, the Underwater Weapon System Institute under the DPRK Academy of Defense Science conducted an important test of its underwater nuclear weapon system "Haeil-5-23" under development in the East Sea of Korea," the spokesman said.