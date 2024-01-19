https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/north-korea-tests-underwater-nuclear-weapon-system-after-south-korea-us--japan-drills---reports-1116261185.html

North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Weapon System After South Korea, US & Japan Drills - Reports

North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Weapon System After South Korea, US & Japan Drills - Reports

North Korea has tested an underwater nuclear weapon system in response to joint military drills by South Korea, the United States and Japan, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported citing a statement by a spokesman for North Korea's Defense Ministry.

2024-01-19T03:16+0000

2024-01-19T03:16+0000

2024-01-19T03:16+0000

asia

north korea

military drill

south korea

japan

us

korean peninsula

naval drill

joint naval drill

nuclear tests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/08/1109258956_0:42:900:548_1920x0_80_0_0_3bc0e48ee0b07e75c5fdf9f09f9b3c17.jpg

"Joint maritime exercises were staged again in the waters off Jeju Island for three days from Jan. 15 with the involvement of the U.S. nuclear carrier Carl Vinson and Aegis cruiser Princeton and warships of the Japanese maritime "Self-Defense Force" and the ROK navy," the spokesman said. He said the drills further destabilized the regional situation and seriously threatened North Korea's security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/invasion-rehearsals-north-korea-slams-joint-us-south-korea--japan-drills-as-tensions-escalate-1116223165.html

north korea

south korea

japan

korean peninsula

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear test, nuclear weapon, nuclear weapon system, north korea, dprk, military drills, north korea's defense ministry, nuclear weapon, nukes, south korea, us, north korea, joint us, south korea, japan drills, threat allegedly posed by pyongyang, korean peninsula, asia-pacific, asia pacific tensions