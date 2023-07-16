https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/us-japan-south-korea-hold-missile-defense-exercise-in-sea-of-japan-1111912104.html

US, Japan, South Korea Hold Missile Defense Exercise in Sea of Japan

US, Japan, South Korea Hold Missile Defense Exercise in Sea of Japan

The United States, South Korea and Japan have held trilateral missile defense drills in international waters of the Sea of Japan, a South Korean news agency reported on Sunday citing Seoul's Navy.

2023-07-16T06:16+0000

2023-07-16T06:16+0000

2023-07-16T06:16+0000

military

south korea

japan

aegis

sea of japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107284/68/1072846801_0:107:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_c7b99d8f6b03780bbf17dc988b317ab3.jpg

The United States, South Korea and Japan have held trilateral missile defense drills in international waters of the Sea of Japan, a South Korean news agency reported on Sunday citing Seoul's Navy. The last time that the US, Japan and South Korea held a trilateral missile defense exercise was in April. On Wednesday, Pyongyang test-fired the new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It is believed to have flown over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) at a maximum altitude of over 6,000 kilometers on a lofted trajectory. South Korea imposed new sanctions on four North Korean individuals and three entities after Pyongyang's latest launch . The US and South Korea held combined air drills on Thursday in response to North Korea’s ICBM launch.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/watch-north-koreas-newest-hwasong-18-icbm-in-action-1111847929.html

south korea

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-japan-south korea joint military drills, us, japan, south korea, sea of japan, north korea missile launch, military drills in sea of japan, missile defense exercise